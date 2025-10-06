Jackie Apostel has responded politely to the criticism of her relationship with Cruz Beckham. Imago

Jackie Apostel (29) has had enough of the comments about her age difference with Cruz Beckham (20). She responded on social media with charm and self-confidence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jackie Apostel (29) responds to criticism of her relationship with Cruz Beckham (20).

The discussion sparked after a photo of Victoria Beckham at Paris Fashion Week.

The couple have been together since 2024 and regularly appear at public events. Show more

A photo of Victoria Beckham during Paris Fashion Week has sparked a heated discussion. It shows the designer with her family - and next to her Cruz Beckham (20) with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel (29). The age difference of nine years was enough to trigger a wave of comments on social media.

One user wrote under the picture: "Why is a 29-year-old dating a 20-year-old? That's just weird." Jackie Apostel's reaction was not long in coming. She replied calmly - and disarmingly charmingly:

"Because he's kind, funny, caring, determined, mature, talented, loyal - and pretty good-looking to boot."

With her answer, the musician not only dispelled prejudices, but also set an example against double standards. While relationships with older men are often accepted without criticism, the opposite case regularly makes the headlines.

Public appearances and family support

Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, and Jackie Apostel have been a couple for around a year. The two were first seen together at the Glastonbury Festival in 2024, shortly after which Cruz made their relationship official with a love message on his birthday.

They have been open about it ever since: During fashion week in Paris, the pair shared several pictures together, including a photo of them brushing their teeth. Even Victoria Beckham liked the post with a heart - a silent sign of familial approval.

Despite some mocking comments, the couple seem to be sticking together. In a later post, Apostel wrote: "It's still taboo when the wife is older. We just want to show that it doesn't matter."

The singer is currently working on new songs in London, while Cruz Beckham continues to expand his own music career. The pair regularly show up at events - from red carpets to private functions.