Jackie Chan will be awarded the Pardo alla Carriera for his lifetime achievement at the Locarno Film Festival on August 9. He will be presenting the films "Project A" and "Police Story".

Jackie Chan will receive the Pardo alla Carriera Lifetime Achievement Award at the Locarno Film Festival in 2025 and will be there in person.

The actor will present two of his cult films in Locarno, "Project A" and "Police Story", which he also directed.

Chan remains active: at the end of May, he returns to cinemas with "Karate Kid: Legends", where he reprises his role as Mr. Han. Show more

Jackie Chan is awarded the Pardo alla Carriera in Locarno for his life's work. With him, the film festival, which takes place in August, announces probably the most famous representative of martial arts cinema.

The Hollywood star has been announced for the festival, where he will receive the award on August 9. One day after the award ceremony, festival visitors will also have the opportunity to attend a live discussion panel with Jackie Chan.

"As a director, producer, actor, screenwriter, choreographer, singer, athlete and daredevil stuntman, he is not only a key figure in modern Asian cinema, but also an artist who has redefined the rules of Hollywood," said artistic festival director Giona A. Nazzaro in a statement from the organizers. Jackie Chan has constantly reinvented martial arts cinema.

From child actor to megastar

Born in 1954, the actor Jackie Chan started out as a child actor and made his breakthrough with the films "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow" (1978) and "Drunken Master" (1978). Since the 1990s at the latest, when Jackie Chan was the most successful action star in Asia, Hollywood also took notice of him. He became a global star with "Rush Hour" (1998).

It wasn't just his breakneck kung fu moves that made Jackie Chan popular with young and old alike. It is the combination of humorous elements and Jackie Chan's easygoing manner that made him a favorite with audiences.

A film starring Jackie Chan is currently being released in Swiss-German cinemas at the end of May: In "Karate Kid: Legends", the action actor returns in his role as Mr. Han, which he previously played in the "Karate Kid" remake from 2010.

Jackie Chan will present two films

In Locarno, Jackie Chan will present two of his films as part of the awards ceremony: "Project A" (1983) and "Police Story" (1985). In addition to the leading role, he also directed both films.

The Pardo alla Carriera has existed since 2010 and is awarded to one or more personalities whose artistic contribution has shaped cinema. Last year, for example, the honorary award went to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan; other recipients include Marlen Khutsiev and Bulle Ogier (2015) and Claude Goretta, Bruno Ganz and Claudia Cardinale (2011).

