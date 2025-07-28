In his third "Avatar" film "Fire and Ash", James Cameron shows a side of Pandora that is completely new. Concept art by Dylan Cole. ©2024 20th Century Studios

The first two parts of the "Avatar" film series by star director James Cameron were mega-successes. The third part is due to be released in cinemas in December - now there's a fascinating taster for fans.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The third part of James Cameron's "Avatar" series will be released by blue Cinema on December 17.

The first trailer for the mega blockbuster is now available - and a reunion with stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver.

It's a spectacular foretaste of the third installment of the successful "Avatar" film series: the first trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" has been released - and in just over two minutes, it provides numerous insights into the eagerly awaited blockbuster.

Indeed, the images are breathtaking. New clans and impressive new creatures can be seen. After the elements of earth (in part one) and water (part two), in "Avatar: Fire and Ash", as the title suggests, it's the next element's turn: fire.

Stars such as Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet are also back in the third part. This time, they have to deal with another Na'vi tribe on the Earth-like moon of Pandora: the so-called "Ash People".

After numerous postponements, the immersive action thriller is set to be released by blue Cinema on December 17.

Director James Cameron (center) can once again rely on his leading actors Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington. © 2024 Brian Bowen Smith. All Rights Reserved.

The first "Avatar" film ("Departure to Pandora") was released in 2009, the second ("Avatar: The Way of Water") in 2022: both films grossed more than two billion US dollars at the box office and are available on blue Video. Another sequel is planned for 2029.

