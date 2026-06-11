US actor James Handy died on June 3, 2026, following a fatal stabbing. Here he is seen in the film “Jumanji.” Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Hollywood star James Handy dies after a stabbing outside his home. Now his longtime partner Wendy Gledhill speaks about the final minutes before the tragedy—and about the shocking emergency call from her son Michael.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Hollywood actor James Handy was fatally stabbed outside his home in Los Angeles—the suspect is believed to be the son of his longtime partner, Wendy Gledhill.

The 44-year-old is said to have called the police himself, stating: “I am the Son of Man; I have just killed the sinner.”

According to his mother, Michael Gledhill suffers from schizophrenia and may have stopped taking his medication shortly before the incident. Show more

Hollywood actor James Handy, who appeared in “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Jumanji,” and numerous TV series, among other projects, was stabbed outside his home on Wednesday, June 3, and fatally wounded.

It had been a perfectly normal morning, his longtime partner Wendy Gledhill told the British “Daily Mail.” “James had gotten up around nine o’clock to get the newspaper.”

The Handy-Gledhill couple has lived for many years in a home in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“I just killed the perpetrator”

“I just heard the door open,” Gledhill recalls. She herself was still in bed at the time. She didn’t notice what happened next.

Half an hour later, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) suddenly appeared at their front door. The officers had been alerted by Gledhill’s son, Michael.

According to the LAPD, he reportedly said on the phone: “I am the Son of Man, I have just killed the sinner.” He has since been officially charged with murder.

Michael Gledhill is said to suffer from schizophrenia

Wendy Gledhill told the “Daily Mail” that her son suffers from severe mental health issues. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia in July 2025.

To the best of her knowledge, he had stopped taking his medication about a week before the incident. However, she cannot confirm this with certainty. Michael Gledhill had been living under the same roof with his mother and James Handy for the past two years.

To this day, Wendy Gledhill is trying to understand what happened that morning. “I can only assume that Michael was already standing in the garden and that an argument then broke out between him and my husband.”

When emergency responders arrived, they found James Handy unconscious in the front yard. He had suffered stab wounds to the chest. The actor was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

For Wendy Gledhill, the tragedy remains incomprehensible to this day. “I was with James for 31 years and, of course, loved him with all my heart. It’s so hard.”

According to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, if convicted, her son faces between 26 years in prison and life imprisonment for murder with a deadly weapon.

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