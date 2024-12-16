Following health problems, US actor Jamie Foxx now has his next stay in hospital: he had to have stitches in his face. Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

During a birthday dinner, Jamie Foxx was hit by a glass that was thrown from another table. The actor needed stitches and is now recovering from the incident, which took place in a restaurant in Los Angeles.

He recently spoke about his stroke recovery in a Netflix special.

Foxx is active with new projects like "Back in Action" and "All-Star Weekend." Show more

Jamie Foxx is currently recovering from an injury he sustained in an incident during his birthday dinner. The actor was hit by a glass thrown from another table and required stitches as a result. The incident occurred on Friday, December 13, at Mr. Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

Police were called to the restaurant after reports of an altercation. However, according to a release from the Beverly Hills Police Department, it turned out not to be an assault with a deadly weapon, but a physical altercation between the parties involved. No arrests have been made and the incident remains under investigation.

Jamie Foxx and his latest projects

The incident occurred just days after the release of Foxx's Netflix special, in which he talks about his health problems over the past year. The actor suffered a stroke in April 2023, which almost cost him his life. In the special, he talks about his recovery and thanks his fans for their support.

Foxx, who attended the dinner with his daughters Corinne and Anelise as well as his ex-partner Kristin Grannis, also recently announced the release of his new film "Back in Action", which is set to be released on Netflix on January 17. He is also working on the comedy "All-Star Weekend", which he directed and co-wrote.

