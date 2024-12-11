US actor Jamie Foxx talks about what happened in April 2023. (archive picture) dpa

In 2023, Hollywood star Jamie Foxx suffered a medical emergency. But what happened? Now the actor is speaking publicly about the serious illness for the first time.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the Netflix special, Jamie Foxx reports that he suffered a brain haemorrhage and a stroke in April 2023.

In it, he says that he couldn't remember the next 20 days.

Previously, there had only been talk of a medical emergency, but the actor did not mention the cause in his video message.

"I've been through hell", but he was on the road to recovery, the star announced in July 2023. Show more

Oscar winner Jamie Foxx (56) speaks publicly for the first time about a life-threatening stroke he suffered in April 2023.

In the Netflix special "Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was...", the actor tells viewers that he first felt a bad headache and then lost consciousness.

He was unable to remember the next 20 days. "When I woke up, I was in a wheelchair. I couldn't walk," says Foxx.

The doctors at a hospital in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia diagnosed a brain haemorrhage and a stroke and operated on him immediately. In the one-hour show, Foxx looks back on the serious illness and the lengthy recovery, sometimes in tears and sometimes with humor.

Filming was stopped

At the time, Foxx was filming the comedy "Back in Action" together with Cameron Diaz (52). His family announced at the time that "medical complications" had arisen, without giving any details about his condition.

The US actor addressed his fans for the first time in July 2023 with a video message. "I've been through hell", but he is on the road to recovery, the star said, without naming the cause of the emergency.

"Everybody wants to know what happened and I'm going to tell you," Foxx then explained in March 2024. "I'm going to do it in a funny way. We'll be on stage," the stand-up comedian promised.

The long interrupted filming alongside Diaz continued. The streaming service Netflix has announced "Back in Action" for mid-January.

Directed by Seth Gordon ("Baywatch"), Diaz and Foxx play a couple of ex-secret agents who have swapped their jobs for a quiet family life with two children. But then the couple are exposed and drawn back into the world of espionage.

