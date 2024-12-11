The doctors at a hospital in Atlanta in the US state of Georgia diagnosed a brain haemorrhage and a stroke and operated on him immediately. In the one-hour show, Foxx looks back on the serious illness and the lengthy recovery, sometimes in tears and sometimes with humor.
Filming was stopped
At the time, Foxx was filming the comedy "Back in Action" together with Cameron Diaz (52). His family announced at the time that "medical complications" had arisen, without giving any details about his condition.
The long interrupted filming alongside Diaz continued. The streaming service Netflix has announced "Back in Action" for mid-January.
Directed by Seth Gordon ("Baywatch"), Diaz and Foxx play a couple of ex-secret agents who have swapped their jobs for a quiet family life with two children. But then the couple are exposed and drawn back into the world of espionage.