Gauntlets, bodysuit, tights: Jamie Lee Curtis re-enacts a legendary scene from the film "Perfect" with Jimmy Fallon. In 1985, she became an aerobics icon. Now the actress proves that she can still do it at 66.

On US comedian Jimmy Fallon's late-night show, Jamie Lee Curtis re-enacts a legendary scene from her film "Perfect", which was shown in cinemas in 1985.

40 years later, the 66-year-old actress makes a joke of it and gyrates her hips again in a retro aerobics dress, complete with cuffs and skin-colored tights.

The only difference to the original: This time it's not John Travolta at her side, but comedian Jimmy Fallon. Show more

She's still got it at 66: actress Jamie Lee Curtis re-enacts the famous aerobics scene from her 1985 film "Perfect" during her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on US TV channel NBC.

In the legendary movie scene, Curtis plays fitness trainer Jessie Wilson, who gets involved in a fling with a newspaper reporter, played by John Travolta, while he is researching a story about the booming gym culture.

Retro aerobics dress, cuffs and tights

40 years later, the actress gyrates her hips again in an extremely tight-fitting retro aerobics dress, complete with cuffs and skin-colored tights.

The only difference to the original scene: this time it's not John Travolta at her side, but comedian Jimmy Fallon who swings his hips.

When she became an icon with her sexually charged performance as an aerobics trainer, Jamie Lee Curtis was 26 years old. But even at 66, people are still buying her role.

The actress may have taken the Udo Jürgens song "Mit 66 Jahren" to heart for the new production. It states:

"At 66, that's when life begins.

At 66, that's when you have fun.

At 66, you're just getting into shape.

At 66, it's far from over."

Jimmy Fallon also delivers a funny performance as the John Travolta lookalike in the new video clip. His outfit is also based on the original film.

Fallon sends Curtis a raunchy video

Apparently, Lee Curtis and Fallon felt that the simple re-enactment of the movie scene was not challenging enough - which is why various interludes have been incorporated into the new version.

During the aerobics lesson, Fallon sends Curtis, among other things, a raunchy video in which he can be seen gyrating his privates in shorts that are cut far too tight.

Meanwhile, Curtis, while lasciviously moving her hips, fills the glasses of a champagne tower and performs resuscitation on patients on an operating table. Curtis and Fallon also eat a large slice of pizza each while they dance.

