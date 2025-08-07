Suddenly in the wrong body - what to do? In this funny body-swap comedy, several generations have to outgrow themselves. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reveal the challenges the cast faced on set.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you 22 years after the success of "Freaky Friday", "Freakier Friday " is a sequel to the body-switch comedy in cinemas.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan once again slip into their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman.

A magical incident leads to a body swap with unexpected consequences.

blue News spoke to the leading actresses of "Freakier Friday". Watch the video to find out how they experienced filming. Show more

Imagine waking up in someone else's body - what then? In the turbulent sequel to the 2003 cult classic, Tess and Anna Coleman once again experience a magical role reversal - with double the chaos.

Years after their first identity change, mother Tess(Jamie Lee Curtis) and daughter Anna(Lindsay Lohan) are faced with new challenges: Anna is now a mother herself and part of a patchwork family. When history repeats itself in a surprising way, several family members get caught up in a wild, cross-generational body-swapping adventure.

blue News editor Fabienne Berner was able to talk to the cast of "Freakier Friday" about the filming. Find out what they enjoyed most about their double roles and who they would like to swap roles with in the video interview.

In addition to Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, there is also a reunion with Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray as Anna's childhood crush.

"Freakier Friday" is now showing in blue Cinemas.

More about "Freakier Friday"