Power games, public pressure and a family that complicates everything: In "Ella McCay", a young politician reaches her limits. Her resolute Aunt Helen, played by Jamie Lee Curtis, gives her support.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the tragicomedy "Ella McCay", a young up-and-coming politician, played by Emma Mackey, juggles her job and her chaotic family.

She is supported by her aunt Helen (Jamie Lee Curtis), who doesn't mince her words and speaks uncomfortable truths.

blue News spoke to director James L. Brooks and actress Jamie Lee Curtis about the film. Show more

What happens when a young idealist is unexpectedly appointed governor? The new tragicomedy "Ella McCay" by cult director James L. Brooks ("Spanglish", "Better is not possible") tells the story of a young politician, played by Emma Mackey, who has to assert herself between public pressure and family chaos.

At her side: her resolute Aunt Helen, played magnificently by Jamie Lee Curtis. The film also boasts a top-class ensemble including Woody Harrelson, Kumail Nanjiani, Ayo Edebiri and other well-known faces.

blue News was able to talk to Jamie Lee Curtis and James L. Brooks about strong female characters and space cookies and how liberating it is to simply shout out your frustrations. Find out more in the video interview above.

"Ella McCay " airs February 5 on Disney+ (in the blue SuperMax package).

