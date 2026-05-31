Jamie Lee Curtis and sister Kelly. (archive picture) dpa

Jamie Lee Curtis says goodbye to her sister. On Instagram, the actress shares emotional words and tells us what made her sister Kelly so special.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The sister of actress Jamie Lee Curtis has died.

Kelly Curtis was two years older than her sister Jamie Lee.

While Jamie Lee Curtis became a global star, Kelly led a much more private life. Show more

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis has announced the death of her sister Kelly Curtis with an emotional message. "She was my first friend and my lifelong confidante. Stunningly beautiful and a talented actress," the 67-year-old wrote on Instagram. The actress' management confirmed her sister's death to dpa.

Daughter of Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh

Kelly died on Saturday. "In her home. In the midst of nature. Peacefully," wrote Curtis. She did not give any details about the reasons.

The daughter of Hollywood stars Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh was two years older than her sister Jamie Lee. While Jamie Lee Curtis became a global star, Kelly led a much more private life. "She will be remembered for her loving generosity, strong opinions, endless curiosity, unique style and her almond crescent cookies dusted with powdered sugar at Christmas," Curtis wrote on Instagram.