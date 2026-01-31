  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Show glamor and everyday family life Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella get their own Netflix series

Noemi Hüsser

31.1.2026

Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella spoke about their new series in Berlin on Wednesday.
Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella spoke about their new series in Berlin on Wednesday.
Bil: Getty Images For Netflix

After almost 20 years, Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella are getting a new show - this time with a Netflix documentary that documents an eventful year between career, family and personal new beginnings.

31.01.2026, 19:55

31.01.2026, 19:57

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Netflix is producing a documentary series about Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella, which will provide insights into their lives between show business and everyday family life.
  • The series follows the couple in a year of change, in which the entertainer realigns his music career and the presenter takes her 50th birthday as an opportunity to reorganize her priorities.
  • A start date has not yet been announced.
Show more

Netflix is making a documentary series about the lives of Jana Ina (49) and Giovanni Zarrella (47). The Zarrellas made the announcement at a Netflix event in Berlin.

The streaming service promises that Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella will provide "an intimate insight into their lives between glamorous show business and down-to-earth everyday family life" in the show.

The Zarrellas are facing a year of change

The couple are facing a year of change: Giovanni is reorienting his music career, while Jana Ina is using her 50th birthday to pause and set her priorities between family and new professional challenges.

"I think they're watching from above"Mishap on the Zarrella show - but Beatrice Egli reacts confidently

A start date for the Zarrella series has not yet been announced.

Netflix recently produced several seasons of the documentary series "Kaulitz & Kaulitz", which followed the Tokyo Hotel twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz.

It's not the Zarrellas' first reality TV experience either: almost 20 years ago, they were already in front of the camera together for the docu-soap "Jana Ina & Giovanni".

More from the department

More entertainment

"Fought until the last second"TV emigrant Anna Heiser talks about shattered farm dream in Africa

Winter camping in the Engadin.

Winter camping in the Engadin"We don't heat at night" - "I'm a hot showerer"

Norway's trial of the year. Mette-Marit's son on trial - what you need to know

Norway's trial of the yearMette-Marit's son on trial - what you need to know