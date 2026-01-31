Netflix is making a documentary series about the lives of Jana Ina (49) and Giovanni Zarrella (47). The Zarrellas made the announcement at a Netflix event in Berlin.
The streaming service promises that Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella will provide "an intimate insight into their lives between glamorous show business and down-to-earth everyday family life" in the show.
The Zarrellas are facing a year of change
The couple are facing a year of change: Giovanni is reorienting his music career, while Jana Ina is using her 50th birthday to pause and set her priorities between family and new professional challenges.