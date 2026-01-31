Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella spoke about their new series in Berlin on Wednesday. Bil: Getty Images For Netflix

After almost 20 years, Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella are getting a new show - this time with a Netflix documentary that documents an eventful year between career, family and personal new beginnings.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Netflix is producing a documentary series about Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella, which will provide insights into their lives between show business and everyday family life.

The series follows the couple in a year of change, in which the entertainer realigns his music career and the presenter takes her 50th birthday as an opportunity to reorganize her priorities.

A start date has not yet been announced. Show more

Netflix is making a documentary series about the lives of Jana Ina (49) and Giovanni Zarrella (47). The Zarrellas made the announcement at a Netflix event in Berlin.

The streaming service promises that Jana Ina and Giovanni Zarrella will provide "an intimate insight into their lives between glamorous show business and down-to-earth everyday family life" in the show.

The Zarrellas are facing a year of change

The couple are facing a year of change: Giovanni is reorienting his music career, while Jana Ina is using her 50th birthday to pause and set her priorities between family and new professional challenges.

A start date for the Zarrella series has not yet been announced.

Netflix recently produced several seasons of the documentary series "Kaulitz & Kaulitz", which followed the Tokyo Hotel twins Bill and Tom Kaulitz.

It's not the Zarrellas' first reality TV experience either: almost 20 years ago, they were already in front of the camera together for the docu-soap "Jana Ina & Giovanni".

More from the department