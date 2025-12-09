250 years of Jane Austen: "Pride and Prejudice" remains her most filmed work. A classic that never goes out of fashion. Imago

Jane Austen has influenced generations worldwide with her novels. This year would have been the writer's 250th birthday. But what makes the author and her books so timeless?

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you December 16 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth.

The Englishwoman not only left her mark on literature, but continues to inspire Hollywood to this day. This is also demonstrated by the numerous cinema adaptations of her works.

In 1938, one of her works was filmed for the first time - further productions followed almost 60 years later.

blue News gives you an overview of the best film adaptations of her works. Show more

Jane Austen is considered the pioneer of modern rom-coms. The formula is simple: two people meet, go through misunderstandings and personal developments - and find each other in the end.

Her main characters are independent heroines who quietly rebel against social traditions - in an era in which women hardly had a say. Austen created intelligent, critical and self-confident protagonists who question their role in society and test boundaries. Austen shows how subtly power can be exercised. She describes social absurdities with an ironic undertone - but never comes across as lecturing.

She writes about pride, vulnerability, prejudice and the courage to rise above oneself. Anyone who reads Jane Austen quickly discovers that there is often more going on between the lines than in some contemporary dramas. This nuanced form of feminism is still inspiring today.

Austen's influence on pop culture

The six works she wrote were made into films several times. From historical dramas and biopics to zombie comedies, there are a wide variety of adaptations.

The list of film adaptations is almost endless. In 1938, one of her works was filmed for the first time. "Pride and Prejudice" also found its way onto the big screen back then. No other title has been remade so many times, from the famous BBC mini-series with Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy to the modern Bollywood version.

Her influence on pop culture should not be underestimated either, with cinema productions based on Austen's literary works being made in the 1990s. Numerous successful contemporary romcoms and series follow this pattern: from "Clueless" to the Netflix hit series "Bridgerton" are based on this narrative formula. Their characters live on in modern adaptations and continue to influence generations of young women 250 years later.

blue News tells you why you must have seen these five adaptations.

"Pride and Prejudice"

2005

This version should not be missing from the top five Austen adaptations: Director Joe Wright (later known for "Abbitte") created a fresh, modern and extremely successful adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice".

Keira Knightley proved to be the perfect casting for Elizabeth Bennet. With her facial expressions and natural ease, she underlines the main character's quick-wittedness and inner strength - a performance that earned her an Oscar nomination. Matthew Macfadyen, who won an Emmy Award in 2024 for his role in the hit series "Succession", is also convincing as Mr. Darcy. He gives the reserved gentleman a very unique, profound touch.

Haven't seen the movie yet? Scandalous! Then watch it here on blue Video.

"Sense and Sensibility"

1995

Taiwanese director Ang Lee ("Life of Pi") brought a sensitive and heartwarming version of the classic to the screen in 1995 with "Sense and Sensibility".

And quite honestly, you could hardly have found a better cast - Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman embody their roles as sensitively as if they had stepped straight out of Austen's novels.

Fancy immersing yourself in the 19th century for two hours and making yourself comfortable in your home cinema? You can find the movie on blue Video.

"Beloved Jane"

2007

Of course, a biopic about the writer should not be missing from the list. But unlike the heroines of her novels, Jane Austen herself never married the love of her life - and it is precisely this biographical aspect that Julian Jarrold's film ("The Crown") sheds light on.

Who could embody her better than Anne Hathaway ("The Devil Wears Prada")? With a mixture of youthful energy and wit, she shows the vulnerable side of the writer. She gives Jane Austen the determination and inner strength that made her one of the most important authors of her time. Together with James McAvoy, she creates a touching on-screen chemistry.

"Emma"

1996

"Emma" is a comedic adaptation of the 1815 novel of the same name, starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, Greta Scacchi and Jeremy Northam.

"Emma" tells the story of the privileged, clever Emma Woodhouse, who likes to try her hand at matchmaking - but creates more chaos in the process. Jane Austen is said to have said of her character Emma: "I am going to create a heroine that no one but me will particularly like." However, Gwyneth Paltrow proves the opposite and makes Emma surprisingly likeable.

"Pride and Prejudice"

1995

Colin Firth is an exceptional actor - charming, brilliant and an integral part of any Jane Austen Top 5, whether in "Bridget Jones" or as the iconic Mr. Darcy in the BBC adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice".

Screenwriter Andrew Davies hit the bull's eye in 1995 with his deliberately sensual adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice". The TV series won awards and made Colin Firth a star - not least thanks to the famous scene in which he steps out of the lake in a wet shirt. A moment that Davies invented especially for the TV adaptation and which does not appear in the novel. That would have been too daring for 1813.

More videos from the department