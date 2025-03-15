Jane from Graubünden is emigrating: The Rebel&Freaks designer wants to gain a foothold in L.A. Jane from Graubünden has a big dream: to take off in Los Angeles with her label Rebel&Freak. She has the support of her best friend from Switzerland. Image: CH Media Every detail of Jane's creations has to be just right. Image: zVG Jane's style? Rocky with a sophisticated touch. Image: zVg The individual pieces are made from leftover leather. Sustainability and animal welfare are important to designer Jane. Image: zVg Jane has shown her creations at various fashion weeks. Image: zVg Jane from Graubünden is emigrating: The Rebel&Freaks designer wants to gain a foothold in L.A. Jane from Graubünden has a big dream: to take off in Los Angeles with her label Rebel&Freak. She has the support of her best friend from Switzerland. Image: CH Media Every detail of Jane's creations has to be just right. Image: zVG Jane's style? Rocky with a sophisticated touch. Image: zVg The individual pieces are made from leftover leather. Sustainability and animal welfare are important to designer Jane. Image: zVg Jane has shown her creations at various fashion weeks. Image: zVg

Jane from Graubünden has a big dream: she wants to gain a foothold in Los Angeles with her label Rebel&Freak. To achieve this, she packed her bags and emigrated - accompanied by the cameras from "Adieu Heimat".

Grisons designer Jane has emigrated to Los Angeles with her fashion label Rebel&Freak to gain a professional foothold there - accompanied by "Adieu Heimat".

She has already achieved initial success in L.A., her fashion is sold in boutiques and she uses social media and networking events for marketing.

Despite the challenges, she focuses on sustainable fashion made from leftover materials and supports an animal farm with part of the proceeds.

Jane from the canton of Graubünden longs for a fresh start abroad. She wants to take off with her fashion label Rebel&Freak in Los Angeles. To this end, she has packed her bags and emigrated - accompanied on her new adventure by "Adieu Heimat".

The designer from Graubünden has already commuted between various fashion weeks. She recently presented her fashions at Zurich Fashion Week, and other stops such as Cannes and Miami are already on her agenda.

Her biggest goal lies on the other side of the Atlantic: she wants to take off as a fashion designer in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles - the perfect stage for Jane's rocking fashion

Why Los Angeles of all places and not New York? "It was a gut feeling," says the 35-year-old. And it's also a strategic decision. "People here spend a lot of money on art and appreciate beautiful things," she explains. What's more, her rock style fits in perfectly with the film and music metropolis.

To make her dream come true, Jane scoured numerous boutiques in the center of L.A. - with success. Some stores, including Galviria on Melrose Avenue, already sell her creations. She also regularly organizes photo shoots, which she shares on social media and presents at networking events.

But the city doesn't make it easy for newcomers. "You need thick skin here and you can't be naïve," says Jane. "You make contacts quickly, but many are unreliable or just chatty."

Sustainability as a project close to her heart

Despite the challenges, Jane is not giving up. She wants to be successful with Rebel&Freak in the long term and build a life for herself in L.A.

Her label is not just a business, but also a project close to her heart: she only uses high-quality residual materials from leather production and is committed to fair production. Part of the proceeds also go to an animal farm that she supports.

"It's a cycle - that's important to me," she emphasizes. In the future, she wants to expand her commitment to sustainability and animal welfare even further - and settle down in Los Angeles for good.

