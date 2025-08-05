The "Jass Fédéral" platform will be shut down at the end of August. blue News

The "Jass Fédéral" platform will be shut down at the end of August. The reasons for this are declining use and high costs.

Dominik Müller

The Jass platform "Jass Fédéral", which is also linked on blue News, will be shut down at the end of August.

The platform was originally launched by Swisscom during the coronavirus crisis as a service for Jass clubs and communities. The reason for its discontinuation is of an economic nature: Usage has since fallen sharply and the operation incurs high external hosting costs every year.

Following the shutdown of the service at the end of August, existing links will initially lead to a temporary goodbye page on blue News. A successor platform is not planned.

blue News would like to thank its users for their loyalty and hopes that all fans of online Jass will find a good alternative.