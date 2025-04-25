Günther Jauch lost his nerve with a candidate. (archive picture) RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

In the grand finale of the "3 Million Euro Week" on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", it's not just the questions that fly, but also the sparks: Candidate Arman Hodzic's impatience throws presenter Günther Jauch off his game.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Candidate Arman Hodzic repeatedly interrupts Günther Jauch - who reacts irritably.

Despite mishaps and fluttering nerves, Hodzic wins 50,000 euros.

Another contestant fails the 100,000 euro question despite having an IQ of 133. Show more

It could have been a glamorous end to the "3 Million Euro Week" - but the "WWM" final turned into a thriller. At the center of it all: contestant Arman Hodzic, who not only stood out with his enthusiasm for the quiz show, but also with his restlessness.

From the very first questions, he reached for a glass of water conspicuously often - presenter Günther Jauch commented dryly: "Another glass of water for Mr. Hodzic, please. He's drinking like a horse again."

Hodzic, who was born in Bosnia, is a die-hard fan of the show - and has been since he was five years old. In his self-deprecating manner, he even offered Jauch his "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" jacket in exchange for a starting bonus of 5,000 euros - without success.

But by the 20,000-euro question at the latest, Jauch had become too much. When Hodzic interrupted him before the question had been fully asked, the usually patient quizmaster barked: "Just wait and see! Reigning times!"

Home with 50,000 euros in winnings

Jauch was also visibly irritated later on when Hodzic correctly named the thyroid gland as a butterfly-shaped organ in a medical question without hesitation - after not knowing what a percussion drill was beforehand. "I don't want to offend you: You don't know what a percussion drill is and you explain to me what a thyroid gland looks like!" said Jauch, shaking his head.

Nevertheless, the contestant fought his way to the 50,000 euro mark, where he correctly guessed the "seven lives of a cat" with the help of a 50:50 joker and the audience - in England there are nine. He skipped the 100,000 euro question and exited with a tidy profit.

It was a different story for Ingo Kugenbuch from Ilsenburg: despite an IQ of 133, the journalist failed the Golden Globe question after a strong start. His daughter, the telephone joker, mistakenly guessed Pamela Anderson, but it was Demi Moore he was looking for. Kugenbuch dropped from 32,000 euros to 1000 euros plus 5000 bonus.

Tamara Löchel was even less lucky - she came away empty-handed.

The evening was a rollercoaster ride of emotions - not only for the candidates, but also for the host. And once again it became clear: with Jauch there are not only nerves, but also limits.