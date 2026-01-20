Günther Jauch makes fun of a quiz answer. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

A small blunder with a big impact: the editors of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" got a simple selection question wrong. Günther Jauch took it in his stride - and smiled even more at the reaction of those responsible than at the mistake itself.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was a glitch in the selection round of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" when Günther Jauch's screen mistakenly showed "own Gerd" instead of "own stove".

Later on in the show, the editors again made a mistake with an inappropriate question about "vegan beer", which Jauch openly mocked.

Candidate Robert Dömlang confidently won 32,000 euros, told of an encounter with George Clooney and, together with other participants, made for an entertaining episode. Show more

Even before a candidate could have made a fool of themselves on "Who wants to be a millionaire?", the editors themselves made a blunder - even in the selection round. They were looking for an addition to the proverb "A hearth of one's own is worth its weight in gold...", correctly of course: "worth". On Günther Jauch's moderation card and on his screen, however, a first name suddenly appeared instead of "Herd".

"It says 'my own Gerd'," Jauch marveled. The audience laughed. While selection round winner Robert Dömlang took his place, the presenter continued to be amused by the ironic display on his monitor: "The person responsible has been dismissed."

The 35-year-old Berliner Dömlang introduced himself as "Headbrewer". Jauch is known to dislike Anglicisms - and promptly demanded a translation. "I'm a brewer, I make beer," the candidate clarified.

For 2000 euros, however, the question was not about beer, but about another liquid. The question was: "What is often equipped with a so-called swivel filter?" The choices were: Coffee machine, electric car, frying pan or instant camera.

"Vegan beer?" Editorial team embarrasses Jauch

After the 50:50 joker, Robert Dömlang only had two answers left. The Berliner also used the audience joker - with a clear result: 100 percent of the studio guests opted for the coffee machine. Günther Jauch took this as an opportunity for an ironic side blow: the audience was made up of candidates who were "too intelligent" and therefore "too expensive". Laughter in the studio.

After the 4000 euro mark, the presenter switched to chat mode - and promptly fell into the next trap. "Is there any vegan beer yet?" asked Jauch. Dömlang remained patient: "Beer is always vegan." The explanation followed immediately: the question had been whispered to him by the editorial team via the display.

"Those are the stupidest questions," Jauch commented self-critically and jokingly announced that he would tape up the monitor in future. The editors' second faux pas of the evening. Things were less relaxed for other candidates. One contestant burned three jokers in the same question and still fell back to 500 euros.

Dömlang, on the other hand, got further: in the 16,000 euro question, the telephone joker knew that the Punic people came from Carthage. The candidate then told of an encounter with George Clooney - as a liftboy in a Berlin nightclub. "The bodyguard wanted to send me out, but I said: That's my job," recalled Dömlang.

He played confidently up to the 32,000-euro level. However, he dropped out at the 64,000-euro question about Erling Haaland. The question was: "Where has Erling Haaland not yet been voted 'Footballer of the Year'?". Correct answer: Germany.

"It was nice working with you," he said goodbye to Jauch and took home 32,000 euros.

The other candidates also made headlines: A primary school teacher won 64,000 euros after a decisive tip from Jauch, while others said goodbye at 32,000.

Conclusion of the evening: Not only the candidates, but also the editors of "Who wants to be a millionaire?" were in the spotlight several times - much to the delight of the audience and presenter.

More videos from the department