With quirky humor, a lot of heart and eccentric characters, "Scrubs" became a cult series in the 2000s. 16 years after season 9, J.D., Turk and other familiar faces are now celebrating their comeback on Disney+.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you 16 years after season 9, the cult series "Scrubs" returns.

The reboot revolves around the well-known characters J.D, Turk and Elliot.

The new season can be streamed on Disney+. Show more

With its combination of quirky ideas, eccentric humor and emotional moments, "Scrubs" stood out from all the other doctor series such as "Grey's Anatomy" or "Emergency Room" in the 2000s. 16 years after the ninth season, we are getting a reboot.

This is what the new season is about

Our protagonist, the daydreaming J.D. (Zach Braff), has been working as a family doctor for the last few years and returns to Sacred Heart Hospital. There he meets his best friend Turk (Donald Faison). They are no longer beginners, and both now have a managerial role.

Things have also changed at the hospital: Medicine has made progress and the new generation of doctors is also very different from our main characters back then. J.D. and Turk have to be the mentors for these new doctors. Chaos and drama are inevitable.

There will be a reunion with these characters

We also meet Doctor Elliot (Sarah Chalke) again in Sacred Heart. Together with J.D. and Turk, she is the focus of the new edition of "Scrubs". They are supported by Turk's wife Carla, the good soul of the hospital.

There is also a reunion with the cynical Dr. Cox, the simple-minded Todd and Hooch. Hooch is still crazy, by the way. The popular nameless janitor is also set to make a guest appearance.

The new season of Scrubs can be seen on Disney+ from March 25.

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