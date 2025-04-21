Jean Luc Amsler is leafing through his archives and reviving an old collection - pieces he showed in Paris ten years ago. blue News met the master of couture behind the scenes at the Couture Fashion Night in Zurich.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jean Luc Amsler presents a revised couture collection in Zurich, which he showed in Paris ten years ago.

His designs impress with daring prints, bold colors and luxurious Swiss fabrics.

Amsler specifically supports young fashion talents with his presentation. Show more

"I accepted their invitation straight away," says Jean Luc Amsler blue News, who was invited to sponsor the Couture Fashion Night in Zurich - an event organized by Kenu Boutique and Zurich.Influencers.

The Swiss designer, whose signature has already left its mark on houses such as Dior, Cartier, Jean-Louis Scherrer and Yves Saint Laurent and who can look back on over 30 years of experience in the industry, decided to support young creatives - and presented his own collection.

Circular fashion

At the heart of his show, which took place at the Dolder Grand, was a thoroughly sustainable approach: circular fashion. Jean Luc Amsler reworked a collection that he had already presented in Paris ten years ago.

Bold prints inspired by the works of Pollock, an explosion of bold colors combined with luxurious fabrics - all 100 percent Swiss, especially from the Jakob Schlaepfer house in St. Gallen - and sometimes exaggerated cuts that emphasize feminine silhouettes, such as a blazer with an integrated bra.

Amsler wowed with these sculptural, bold pieces, which were combined with futuristic avatar-style sunglasses - worn by all the models.

The video interview with this visionary designer shows that his passion for fashion is unwavering - and he is ready to take Swiss fashion into new spheres.

