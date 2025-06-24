Jeff Bezos has to change party plans - because of war in the Middle East Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez want to celebrate with around 200 guests. Image: dpa Greenpeace protests against the celebrity wedding with a large banner on St. Mark's Square in Venice. Image: dpa The banner shows a photo of the Amazon founder and reads: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax". Image: dpa Protests against the wedding are also taking place in other places in Venice. Image: dpa Jeff Bezos has to change party plans - because of war in the Middle East Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sánchez want to celebrate with around 200 guests. Image: dpa Greenpeace protests against the celebrity wedding with a large banner on St. Mark's Square in Venice. Image: dpa The banner shows a photo of the Amazon founder and reads: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax". Image: dpa Protests against the wedding are also taking place in other places in Venice. Image: dpa

The international situation has now also had an impact on the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez in Venice. The program has been changed for security reasons.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The war between Israel and Iran has affected the celebrity wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez in the Italian lagoon city of Venice

On the recommendation of the local authorities, the ceremony will have to be moved to another location.

Furthermore, the US billionaire's yacht will no longer come to the city as planned, but will anchor off Croatia. Show more

For security reasons, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV presenter Lauren Sánchez have had to change the plans for their celebrity wedding in Venice.

On the recommendation of the Italian authorities, the big graduation ceremony in the lagoon city on Saturday has been moved to another location. In addition, the US billionaire's large yacht, the "Koru", will no longer be coming to the city as planned.

Around 200 guests are expected to attend the wedding of Bezos and his partner in Venice, including many celebrities from show business and the business world.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' yacht is not allowed to dock in Venice due to the war between Israel and Iran. Picture: IMAGO/Bestimage

The celebrations continue throughout the week. Due to the war between Israel and Iran, security measures have now been stepped up considerably - as in other Italian cities.

Prefect of the Venice region: "Alert levels raised"

The prefect of the region, Darco Pellos, told the newspaper "La Repubblica":"We have raised the alert levels due to the international situation."

As a result, "private events with a high-level presence are now also being monitored with suitable equipment". This includes shatterproof barriers as well as control flights with drones and snipers on rooftops.

The closing ceremony of the wedding will therefore no longer take place on the grounds of the Scuola Grande della Misericordia church, but on an old shipyard site in the Arsenale district, which can be better monitored.

Jeff Bezos was also advised not to come with his superyacht. According to the Adnkronos news agency, the ship is to remain off the Croatian coast in the Mediterranean.

First private jets land - protest on St. Mark's Square

Meanwhile, the first private jets have landed at Venice airport. According to the newspaper "Corriere della Sera", TV celebrities Oprah Winfrey, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian as well as company bosses Eric Schmidt (Google) and Bill Gates (Microsoft) will be arriving on their own planes.

Other expected guests include actors George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio as well as the US President's daughter Ivanka Trump.

The wedding is expected to take place on Friday. Bezos and his future wife have not provided any further details about the celebrations.

There have already been protests against the billionaire's wedding in Venice. Several groups have announced their intention to obstruct the celebrations.

The environmental protection organization Greenpeace unfurled a large poster in St. Mark's Square with Bezos' smiling portrait and the inscription "If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax ".

