With moving words on Instagram, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says goodbye to his mother Jackie, who died after a long illness surrounded by her family.

After his XXL wedding in Venice, Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos has to cope with a stroke of fate: his mother Jackie has died at the age of 78, according to various media reports.

Jackie Bezos succumbed to a long-term illness of Lewy body dementia on August 14, 2025, as confirmed by the Bezos Family Foundation, which she co-founded. Jeff Bezos also shared the sad news on Instagram.

In an emotional post, Bezos wrote: "Today she left us, surrounded by many who loved her - her children, grandchildren and my father. I'm sure she felt our love in her final moments. We were very lucky to have her in our lives. She will always remain in my heart."

His wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos was also deeply saddened and commented under her husband's Instagram post: "We will miss her so much."

Jackie Bezos did not have an easy life

Jackie Bezos became a mother at a young age. "Her adult life started early when she became my mother at 17. It certainly wasn't easy, but she made it", recalls Jeff Bezos.

After a few years, she married Jeff's stepfather Mike Bezos and the family grew to include daughter Christina and son Mark. "The list of people she loved and supported grew throughout her life. She always gave more than she asked for," said Jeff Bezos in his obituary.

The Bezos Family Foundation, which Jackie founded with her son, describes her as a "devoted mother" who always put her children first. "She made countless trips to Radio Shack for Jeff, supported Christina at cheerleading practices and transported Mark's drum set in the family car," the statement reads.

According to People magazine, Lewy body dementia, which Jackie was diagnosed with in 2020, is the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's disease. This disease affects the thinking, movement, behavior and sleep of those affected. Despite her illness, Jackie was surrounded by her family until the end.

Jackie Bezos is survived by her husband Mike, her children Jeff, Christina and Mark, eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to charitable organizations.

