The Amazon founder and the journalist want to celebrate with more than 250 guests. (archive picture) Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are getting married in Venice at the end of June. Sources are now reporting that the couple and their wedding guests will be staying at the "Aman Venice", a landmark dating back to 1550.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are set to marry in Venice at the end of June.

As "TMZ" now reports, the couple will be staying at the "Aman Venice".

It is a landmark dating back to 1550. Show more

Venice will be the stage for one of the most extravagant weddings of the year at the end of June. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos (61) will exchange vows with his fiancée Lauren Sánchez (55) in the romantic lagoon city. The couple have invited over 250 prominent guests for this special event.

Jeff Bezos' invited guests include superstars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Robert Pattinson and Orlando Bloom.

As "TMZ" now reports, the couple will "stay in a fancy hotel in Venice for at least part of their big wedding week". Several of their sources say that the two will be staying at the "Aman Venice", a landmark dating back to 1550.

The hotel is often referred to as a "7-star hotel". Screenshot Google Review

In addition, the Aman Venice will be closed from June 25 to June 29. According to TMZ, the wedding guests will also be staying at the hotel.

"7-star" hotel

Prices for an overnight stay at the "7-star" luxury resort start at around 2800 US dollars (around 2300 Swiss francs) and can rise to over 10,000 US dollars (around 8200 Swiss francs) for the most luxurious suites. Jeff Bezos' fortune is estimated at around 224.6 billion US dollars.

The hotel officially has 5 stars, but is often referred to as a "7-star hotel" to emphasize the exceptional level of luxury, exclusivity and service that this hotel offers

The lobby of the Aman Venice in Venice. Screenshot Google Review

The "Aman Venice Hotel" is one of the most sought-after addresses for luxury weddings in Italy, especially among celebrities. Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal celebrated their wedding there back in 2014. Football star Bastian Schweinsteiger and tennis player Ana Ivanović also tied the knot at this exclusive resort in 2016.