The British royal family stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (right) of all his royal titles last October because of his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein abuse scandal. Image: Stratenschult/New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP/dpa/dpa

Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is said to have kept various tapes in a drawer in one of his mansions. According to the British media, the recordings relate to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The affair surrounding Jeffrey Epstein seems to have left the British royal family with no time to spare.

According to the newspaper "The Sun" , the deceased sex offender is said to have stored audio material on an estate in the Bahamas, which could incriminate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor even more.

A black-and-white photo has also emerged showing the ex-prince lying on top of five unrecognizable women, while Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's partner, stands behind them and laughs. Show more

Audio recordings that may incriminate Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are said to be stored in a secret compartment on the estate of the deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the Bahamas.

This emerges from the Eppstein investigation files released two weeks ago, writes the British newspaper "The Sun".

In a document marked as an FBI document with the title "Paedophilia organized by JE for Prince Andrew", reference is made to alleged crimes that are said to have been organized by Jeffrey Epstein. The document also claims that Queen Elizabeth II's son could have been involved in these activities.

"There are audio recordings in a secret compartment"

According to the newspaper report, the US Federal Police are said to have received specific instructions for finding the alleged evidence:

"Look for keys in the drawing room. There are audio recordings in a secret compartment of a drawer next to a Michelangelo painting with a vase of flowers in his home in the Bahamas."

In the past few days, hundreds of thousands of files from the FBI investigation into Jeffrey Epstein have been released. This photo is said to show his partner Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at the Sandringham royal estate. The British royal lies laughing on top of five unrecognizable women. Image: IMAGO/Capital Pictures

According to The Sun, the whistleblowers also revealed that the crimes had taken place over a period of 15 years.

All of this information is said to have been sent from an IP address in Norway in 2020. It is not yet known whether the FBI followed up on the tip or how true it is.

King Charles stripped Andrew of all his royal titles

Last October, King Charles III stripped his brother Andrew of all his royal titles due to his involvement in the Epstein abuse scandal.

The 65-year-old also lost his residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor and had to move to the Sandringham estate. Financial support from the British royal family also came to an end following the King's decision.

Since his demotion, the ex-prince has officially gone by the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. He continues to reject the accusations made against him.

Andrew lies laughing on top of five women

The affair surrounding Jeffrey Epstein no longer seems to be letting go of the British royal family: In recent weeks, various documents from the investigation into the convicted sex offender have been published.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears by name several times in these documents - including in connection with a black-and-white photo that was possibly taken on the royal estate of Sandringham. In the picture, the ex-prince lies on top of five unrecognizable women, while Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's confidante, stands behind him.

It has also been revealed that there are emails that were exchanged between Maxwell and a person with the pseudonym "The Invisible Man", signed "A".

These electronic letters are said to have been sent from Balmoral Castle in 2001. The British media are now speculating that the sender could be Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. However, this has not yet been confirmed.

