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Mystery of mass mortality Jellyfish invasion threatens fishermen in Mexico - and worries researchers

Christian Thumshirn

20.5.2026

Thousands of dead jellyfish suddenly flood a lagoon on Mexico's Pacific coast. Fishermen fear for their livelihoods, scientists are looking for the cause - and have a suspicion.

20.05.2026, 16:48

An unusual natural phenomenon is causing concern on Mexico's Pacific coast: huge quantities of dead jellyfish have washed up in the Santa María Xadani lagoon in just a few days. Fishermen are reporting a drastic drop in catches and many animals in the water have disappeared.

Researchers observe changes in the Pacific

Is the jellyfish invasion possibly due to the predicted El Niño phenomenon? Scientists at least consider unusually warm ocean currents to be a possible factor.

In the video above, an expert explains the background - and you can see the dramatic images from the lagoon.

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