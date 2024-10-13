Mister Right Switzerland 2024: Jenan Joseph Instagram: @swissmensaward und @jenan.joseph / James Graf

32-year-old Jenan Joseph from St. Gallen won the Mister Right 2024 election after having to overcome a difficult break-up, a heart attack and depression in recent years.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jenan Joseph prevailed against around 100 applicants and won the Mister Right election.

The 32-year-old suffered a heart attack at the age of 30 and struggled with depression.

His upbringing in an evangelical environment had a strong influence on him until he broke away from it in 2023.

During the vote, he impressed the jury with his zest for life and energy despite the blows of fate. Show more

Jenan Joseph has made it: he was crowned the new Mister Right on Saturday evening. At the Stadthofsaal in Uster ZH, 32-year-old Joseph beat eleven other finalists to win the Swiss Men's Award.

There was great excitement when presenter Sven Epiney finally announced the winner. For Jenan, who comes from Bernhardzell SG, this triumph was more than just a title - it was the culmination of a journey that led him through many challenges.

Jenan Joseph grew up in the free-church evangelical environment of his parents, who emigrated to Switzerland from Sri Lanka. His path in life was mapped out for a long time: He was to become a priest and was even sent to Canada, where he spent eight years in the service of the church.

Life after a heart attack and depression

But life took a dramatic turn for him. In the summer of 2022, he suffered a heart attack - at just 30 years old. Fortunately, he was able to call 911 before he fainted.

At the time, Joseph was also in a toxic relationship. The heart attack marked a turning point: the end of the relationship and the start of a deep depression.

But Joseph did not give up. With psychological help, he began to reorganize his life and finally realized that he no longer wanted to live according to the expectations of others. In April 2023, he returned to Switzerland and decided to go his own way, regardless of the religious destiny his parents had planned for him.

His parents accept their son's decision: they attended Jenan's victory live. Joseph's preparation for the Mister Right election lasted eight months - a time full of tests, challenges and personal interviews as part of the Swiss Men's Award, which was being held for the fifth time.

Jenan Joseph shows "true dedication"

The Swiss Men's Award, created by event organizer Renata Angehrn, places great emphasis on a sense of responsibility and inner beauty. "A journey that was worthwhile for all participants in terms of strengthening their personality," Angehrn told Blick.

On Saturday, Joseph was full of joie de vivre and energy. "Just a year ago, I didn't believe in myself. Then I realized: if I don't believe in myself, who else will?" he says and adds: "I made a decision for myself and worked hard on myself. I also managed to change thanks to help. Now I'm excited to see where my journey as Mr. Right will take me."

On Instagram, the caption of the Swiss Men's Award for Jenan Joseph's winning photo reads: "With incredible charisma, genuine authenticity and a passion that touched us all deeply, he has more than earned the title. Not just in the final, but throughout the entire journey, he showed what true dedication means."

