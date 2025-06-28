Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid emigrated from Kloten ZH to Berlin 20 years ago. She dreamed of becoming an actress and comedian. Today, the 43-year-old is the mother of one child and owns three restaurants.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Swiss fondue chalet in the middle of Berlin? Yes, that does exist.

"We have the best Swiss fondue in the whole of Germany," says Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid

The 43-year-old emigrated from Kloten ZH to the German capital 20 years ago and had a dream: "I wanted to become a great actress and comedian."

Today, Mulinde-Schmid is the owner of three restaurants. Show more

She first appeared in front of the camera at the age of seven and hosted the children's program "Kidz" on Swiss television SRF.

After completing secondary commercial school, she attended drama school in Munich, followed by her first engagement at the Schauspielhaus Zurich.

"I wanted to become a great actress and comedian," says Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid, while blue News visits the 43-year-old in her Black Wedding Bar in Berlin-Wedding.

First successes as a comedian

Life often turns out differently than you think. Mulinde-Schmid moves to Berlin in 2005.

Happiness abroad Thousands of Swiss people leave their homeland every year. They realize their dream and emigrate. This summer, blue News editors Christian Thumshirn and Bruno Bötschi are following three young people who have moved to Berlin: Today we visit actress and restaurateur Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid, followed by opera singer Äneas Humm. The two episodes about journalist Bettina Bestgen have already been published.

The then 22-year-old wants to realize her dream in the German capital - and soon celebrates her first successes on stage.

Shortly afterwards, she developed her first solo comedy program "Schwarzes Heidi".

But then fate strikes

"I would never have achieved what I did here in Zurich," says Mulinde-Schmid. But then fate strikes.

blue News accompanies Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid for a day and a half in Berlin with the camera.

In the two-part video report, the mother of a son gives an insight into her everyday life and reveals how she became a restaurateur, even though she had completely different plans.

What does Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid's everyday life look like? You can already watch the 2nd part of the video reportage here: