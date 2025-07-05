Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid emigrated from Kloten ZH to Berlin 20 years ago. A conversation about motherhood, the housing shortage in the German capital and the art of holding down several jobs at the same time.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid emigrated to Berlin in 2005 and had a dream: she wanted to become a great actress and comedian.

Last Sunday , in the first part of the blue News video report, the 43-year-old told us how a stroke of fate in her family meant that she could no longer be funny on stage.

Mulinde-Schmid now runs three restaurants in Berlin, is the mother of a son and occasionally works as an actress.

Today we visit her at her home, where she lives with her husband Johannes and son Loui Mateo, and go to the spinning studio where she works as a trainer. Show more

"It's easy," answers Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid when asked how she balances her various professions. And very importantly: "I only do what I love."

Mulinde-Schmid grew up in the Bernese Oberland and in Kloten ZH until Switzerland became too small for her: She wanted to go to the big city, she wanted to become a great actress and comedian.

Happiness abroad Thousands of Swiss people leave their homeland every year. They realize their dream and emigrate. This summer, blue News editors Christian Thumshirn and Bruno Bötschi are following three young people who have moved to Berlin: Today we visit actress and restaurateur Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid, followed by opera singer Äneas Humm. The two episodes about journalist Bettina Bestgen have already been published.

"What I achieved in Berlin, I would never have managed in Zurich," says the 43-year-old.

Mulinde-Schmid masters several jobs at the same time

The dream of a big acting career has not come true - at least not yet.

Today, Mulinde-Schmid runs three restaurants in the German capital and is the mother of a son.

blue News accompanies her for a day with the camera.

In the second part of the video reportage, we visit Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid at her home, where she lives with her husband Johannes and son Loui Mateo, and we accompany her to the spinning studio where she has been working as a trainer for four years.

We talk to the 43-year-old about motherhood, the housing shortage in Berlin and how to manage several jobs at the same time.

Why did Jeniffer Mulinde-Schmid move to Berlin? You can watch the first part of the video report here: