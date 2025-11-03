Aniston has been married twice in her life. (archive picture) dpa

After months of speculation, Jennifer Aniston confirms her new relationship. She wishes Jim Curtis a happy birthday on Instagram - with loving words and a photo together.

Jennifer Aniston has made her relationship with Jim Curtis official on Instagram.

The couple have been spotted together several times since July - most recently at the premiere of "The Morning Show".

Curtis is Aniston's first officially confirmed partner since her split from Justin Theroux in 2018. Show more

Now it's official: Jennifer Aniston has confirmed her relationship with Jim Curtis on Instagram. In a black and white photo, she hugs him lovingly from behind and writes: "Happy birthday, my love."

It is the actress's first public declaration of love in years - and the first time she has confirmed a relationship since her marriage to Justin Theroux broke down in 2018.

There has been speculation about a romance between the 'Friends' icon and the author and hypnotherapist since July, after the pair were first spotted together on a yacht. In August, they were photographed having dinner with actor Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka in Malibu, and in September, Curtis discreetly supported Aniston at the premiere of the new season of "The Morning Show".

Aniston herself has kept a low profile in recent interviews. In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight", she called Curtis "a very nice man" without revealing any details. Now she has dared to go public.

In recent years, the actress has spoken openly about her unfulfilled desire to have children and how she has "tried everything". Today, she says she has made peace with the issue. Curtis seems to have arrived at her side in this new phase of her life.