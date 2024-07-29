As an agent in the series "Alias", Jennifer Garner has shown strong nerves - she also has them when she is stuck in an elevator for over an hour. Singing and sweating, she shoots funny videos.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jennifer Garner is stuck in an elevator for over an hour and shares her experience in seven videos on Instagram, keeping it humorous and relaxed.

The mishap occurred during her first Comic-Con visit in San Diego, where she was promoting the film "Deadpool & Wolverine".

Numerous followers, including Gwyneth Paltrow, admired Garner's humor and calmness in the situation. Show more

She sweats, sings, keeps her nerve and shoots funny videos: US actress Jennifer Garner (52) is stuck in an elevator for more than an hour and shares the experience with her Instagram followers.

"Hey guys, we're trapped in this elevator," says Garner in the first video recording two minutes after the breakdown.

She could use Wolverine or Deadpool or someone to save her, she jokes in the clip.

The second of a total of seven videos is timestamped eleven minutes in. It's warm and she's sweating, the actress comments with a grin.

After 35 minutes, she sits on the floor and explains that she once heard on a TV show that this is the best thing to do in a situation like this.

In the next video (41.5 minutes) she sings a song, in the fifth clip (45 minutes) the camera pans to other people in the elevator making an emergency call. After an hour, Garner hums the Madonna song "Like a Prayer" while lights flash in the elevator. After 1 hour and 12 minutes, the rescue: the door opens, a fireman appears, loud cheers ring out.

Paltrow: "Oh my God, how can you stay so calm"

Numerous followers admired Garner's humor and composure. "Oh my God, how can you stay so calm," wrote actress Gwyneth Paltrow on the video posts.

According to Garner, the elevator mishap happened during her first Comic-Con visit in San Diego, California. At the fan convention at the weekend, the actress was promoting 'Deadpool & Wolverine' with colleagues such as Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. In the third "Deadpool" film, the mother of three has a small role as anti-heroine Elektra.

More videos from the department

dpa