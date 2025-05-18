  1. Residential Customers
Hollywood star in Cannes Jennifer Lawrence: Having children is "brutal and incredible"

dpa

18.5.2025 - 20:16

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has no regrets about having children.
Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/dpa

Jennifer Lawrence can be seen as a struggling mother in the Cannes entry "Die, My Love". At the film festival, the Hollywood actress spoke about her own parenthood.

18.05.2025, 20:16

  • Jennifer Lawrence can be seen alongside Robert Pattinson in a new film about a struggling mother.
  • At the Cannes Film Festival, the Hollywood actress shared thoughts on her own parenthood.
  • "I highly recommend having children if you want to be an actress," said Lawrence.
Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared experiences from her life as a mother of two.

The 34-year-old had her second child a few months ago. "Having children changes everything," she said in Cannes, where she presented the competition film "Die, My Love".

"It's brutal and incredible," Lawrence continued. "They don't just play a role in deciding whether I work, where I work, when I work. I didn't know I could feel so much. My job has a lot to do with feelings, and they've opened up the world to me."

Lawrence: "They have changed my life"

It almost felt like being an open wound, Lawrence continued. "They've changed my life, obviously for the better, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having children if you want to be an actress."

In Lynne Ramsay's film "Die, My Love", Jennifer Lawrence plays a mother who lives in a remote area and struggles with parenthood and her role as a wife.

British actor Robert Pattinson can also be seen in a leading role in the drama.

Lawrence has been married to the US art dealer Cooke Maroney since October 2019. Their son Cy was born in February 2022. The couple became parents for the second time in March.

