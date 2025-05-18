Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared experiences from her life as a mother of two.
The 34-year-old had her second child a few months ago. "Having children changes everything," she said in Cannes, where she presented the competition film "Die, My Love".
"It's brutal and incredible," Lawrence continued. "They don't just play a role in deciding whether I work, where I work, when I work. I didn't know I could feel so much. My job has a lot to do with feelings, and they've opened up the world to me."
Lawrence: "They have changed my life"
It almost felt like being an open wound, Lawrence continued. "They've changed my life, obviously for the better, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having children if you want to be an actress."