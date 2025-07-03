A picture from happier days: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been divorced since last March. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

The luxury mansion in Beverly Hills was supposed to be their new love nest. Shortly after buying it, their relationship fell apart. And now Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can't get rid of their million-dollar mansion.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024 after two years of marriage. The separation has been official since March 2025.

It is not yet clear who the new owners of the ex-couple's luxury estate in Beverly Hills will be.

According to the US magazine "People", Lopez and Affleck recently took the property back off the market. Show more

Two years ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck bought a luxury villa together in Beverly Hills, a particularly chic district in Los Angeles, for 60 million dollars.

According to the US portal "TMZ", the property includes 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms plus 15 fireplaces and also offers plenty of space and other amenities.

Amenities that Lopez and Affleck no longer want to use - at least not together. The ex-couple have been officially divorced since March 2025.

The ex-couple have taken their luxury villa off the market

After the marriage broke down within just two years, there are now also major problems with the sale of the mansion. According to the US magazine "People", Lopez and Affleck recently took their property off the market.

The ex-couple have been unable to find a buyer, at least so far. Estate agents have reportedly been trying to sell the luxury villa since June 2024 - initially at a price of 68 million dollars.

"On the one hand, Lopez and Affleck hoped to sell the property. But they were also reluctant to take a big loss," People quoted an insider as saying.

He added: "They lowered the price to attract more interest, and when that didn't happen, they were advised to take the property off the market."

The garage has space for 12 cars

According to the insider, the ex-couple would have made the back-frame decision together. What will now happen to the property in Beverly Hills appears to be unclear.

What is clear, however, is what awaits the potential new owners in addition to the many bedrooms and bathrooms: the newly renovated luxury villa has amenities such as a bar, a gym, a boxing ring and several courts for basketball and pickleball.

There is also space for twelve cars in the spacious garage. The property also has a guest penthouse, a house for the caretaker and accommodation for security staff.

