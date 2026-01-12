Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes 2026. KEYSTONE

Most of the dresses that walked the Golden Globes red carpet were breathtaking - some even simply stunning, in the glamorous Hollywood style of yesteryear. And then there was J.Lo with her mermaid dress. A fashion check.

Carlotta Henggeler

The 2026 Golden Globes shone with elegant performances and nostalgic Hollywood style, especially from stars like Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande.

Jennifer Lopez caused frowns instead of applause with a skintight vintage mermaid dress in a nude look.

Her outfit looked overloaded and unflattering - one of the weakest looks of the evening. Show more

At the opening of the first big red carpet of the year, the stars made a glamorous appearance at the Golden Globes 2026 - with spectacular silhouettes that set the bar high.

Selena Gomez was at the height of elegance, attracting everyone's attention in a black velvet bustier dress by Chanel. A truly exceptional piece that required more than 300 hours of handwork and is reminiscent of the golden age of Hollywood with its glamorous look.

Golden Globes 2026: Selena Gomez with partner Benny Blanco (pictured left). KEYSTONE

Velvet also played a leading role in Ariana Grande's dress - a creation that skillfully played with volume and proportions.

Ariana Grande arriving at the Golden Globes 2026. KEYSTONE

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, was less than impressed by the vintage style and elegance of the golden age of Hollywood.

Instead of enthusiasm, her outfit raised more questions. And we are clearly among those who think so: This dress is one of the weakest looks of the evening. Or has J.Lo already delivered the worst red carpet appearance of 2026?

While the old-money style is conquering the fashion world as a major trend - with clear lines, pure elegance and a commitment to quality and timelessness - counter-trends can certainly provide entertainment. But hardly anyone expected J.Lo's appearance.

The star appeared in a tight-fitting "naked dress" with glittering floral embellishments that barely covered more than the bare essentials. It is a vintage dress from the 2000s, designed by Jean-Louis Scherrer and from the singer's personal collection. Basically, it's a good idea to bring back a vintage piece from your own closet - the sustainable approach is convincing, especially as the 2000s have been back in fashion for several seasons. Accordingly, the mermaid dress, which achieved cult status back then, occasionally makes a comeback.

When J.Lo wanted to emphasize her defined figure, the transparent nude fabric created folds in the stomach area with every movement, while the shiny brown floral appliqués were reminiscent of a henna tattoo. The result: anything but elegant. The flared, very voluminous tulle skirt added to the impression and overall seemed too present, too loud - simply too much.

Jennifer Lawrence appeared in this dress at the Golden Globes 2026. KEYSTONE

It should be noted that it's not the fact that it's a nude dress that bothers us, but rather the eye-catching, almost theatrical style of the dress. Because another Jennifer - Jennifer Lawrence - also stepped onto the red carpet in a naked dress. The actress wore a model with delicate floral embroidery in pink, green and white that covered the bare essentials, complemented by a misappropriated bolero that was reduced to a mere cover-up.

In short, J.Lo's outfit can be summarized as follows: bold, vintage - but immature. Between 2000s nostalgia and the desire to make an impression, the star delivers a look that will be talked about - but probably not for the right reasons.