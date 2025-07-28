Jennifer Lopez's skirt slips down at a concert in Warsaw. The singer remains composed, makes a joke - and unceremoniously throws the garment into the audience.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At a concert in Warsaw, Jennifer Lopez lost her skirt while thanking the audience for a birthday serenade.

She reacted calmly to the mishap, showed off her golden underwear and later threw the skirt into the audience.

Her reaction was received positively on social media, but some users suspected a planned show interlude. Show more

Jennifer Lopez had a costume mishap at a concert in Warsaw. Singers, dancers and the audience serenaded Lopez the day after her 56th birthday when she returned to the stage after a break.

While Lopez was thanking the audience for the birthday song, her skirt fell to the floor. After a brief shock, she laughed at the mishap and proudly presented her golden underwear with a twist. "I'm glad I was wearing underwear. I don't normally wear underwear," said Lopez.

Fan becomes new owner

After a dancer tried in vain to reattach the skirt, Lopez took the garment and threw it into the audience. She said to the fan who had caught the skirt: "You can keep it. I don't want it back, forever and ever."

Fans reacted positively on social media. Many praised Lopez's composure and described Lopez as "flawless". However, some speculated whether the incident may have been a planned show-stopper.

Jennifer Lopez is currently on tour, with Bucharest after Warsaw, then Abu Dhabi, and the grand finale of the tour scheduled for August 10 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

More from the department