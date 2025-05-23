Jennifer Lopez allegedly posted pictures on social media without the photographer's permission. Jordan Strauss/Invision via AP/dpa

A photographer has sued Jennifer Lopez for allegedly sharing two of his photos on social media without payment.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jennifer Lopez allegedly posted two paparazzi photos on social media without the photographer's permission.

According to the lawsuit, the singer used the photos for self-promotion.

There was already a similar lawsuit against Lopez in 2019. Show more

Jennifer Lopez is accused of publishing two paparazzi photos without permission, as reported by several US media outlets. The pictures are said to have been taken at a Golden Globes pre-party in January and shared on her social media channels.

The photographer and a licensing agency claim that the singer and actress used the photos on Instagram and X for self-promotion without paying the required copyright fees. According to US media, the plaintiffs are demanding 150,000 dollars for each of the photos - a total of 300,000 dollars.

Jennifer Lopez was previously sued in 2019 for sharing photos of herself that were taken by others. An out-of-court settlement was reached at the time.

Whether this lawsuit will be successful remains unclear. However, the licensing agency has already taken action against other celebrities such as Lisa Rinna, Justin Bieber and Christina Milian in similar cases.

