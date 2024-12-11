Every year, Jenny Elvers (52) goes to church alone at Christmas, as she told "Gala" at the Reality Awards in Cologne. "None of the family comes along, none of them are believers, just me," says the former "Dschungelcamp" participant in the interview.
But apart from that, she spends a lot of time with her family during the festive season. And that is also what she values most about Christmas: the moments spent together with her loved ones.
Towels as a Christmas present - a no-go for Jenny Elvers
As the 52-year-old goes on to admit, there have been the odd incident now and again. "From the Christmas tree that fell over all decorated because the puppy said, yay, I'll jump in there, to really terrible Christmas presents - not much shocks me anymore," Elvers reports in an interview with "Gala".
At the top of the list of terrible Christmas presents are lilac-colored towels. Elvers received them from her former husband Goetz Elbertzhagen (65), to whom she was married from 2003 to 2014.
"That's why he's now my ex-husband," jokes Elvers. At that moment, she realized: "The marriage is over." Elbertzhagen was her manager at the time.