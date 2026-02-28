Influencer Jeremy Fragrance with his perfumes in the background. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Perfume influencer Jeremy Fragrance is causing a stir with his religious zealotry, questionable appearances and contacts with far-right circles - and is leaving his fans increasingly puzzled as to what has happened to him.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jeremy Fragrance is one of the best-known fragrance influencers in the world. He has several million followers on social media.

But a few years ago, he began to change. For example, he positioned himself in pictures with right-wing extremists, made sexist statements and publicly professed his Christianity.

His appearance has also changed. He looks haggard and pale. His fans are now worried about him.

What happened to Jeremy Fragrance? Show more

German influencer Jeremy Fragrance has always been a little different from others. He is hyperactive, sniffs bottles, dances and praises fragrances such as "Creed Aventus" or "Bleu de Chanel" as "compliment magnets".

He is one of the most famous perfume influencers in the world. Over 3.2 million people follow him on Instagram, around 10 million on TikTok and 2.5 million on YouTube. His trademark is the white suit and his slogan "Power!".

In recent years, however, Jeremy Fragrance has changed. He now openly professes his Christianity, shows himself in photos with controversial figures such as right-wing extremists and shares these images publicly. He is also looking for a wife on the internet - she should be a believer and no older than 32. What happened to him?

White suit and lots of "power!"

Jeremy Fragrance's real name is Daniel Schütz. He was born in Oldenburg, Germany, in 1989. Before the now 37-year-old became an influencer, he tried his hand at singing in a boy band and dancing.

In 2014, he launched his YouTube channel under the name Jeremy Fragrance. He tested perfumes, sniffed the scents of others and shared nutrition and lifestyle tips on the side. He is particularly popular with young men.

In 2018, the international fragrance industry named him the best video blogger - shortly afterwards, he launched his own perfume brand. He then became a star on social media. His trademarks are the white suit and his slogan "Power!".

"Ethically very cool on the road"

In June 2023, he even published a book: "Power, Baby! The Jeremy Fragrance Story". It provides insights into his career, his philosophy of self-optimization and his path to becoming a perfume influencer.

To promote the book, Jeremy Fragrance appeared at OMR in Hamburg in May 2023. The online marketing trade fair is considered one of the most important industry meeting places and regularly attracts prominent guests.

During his appearance at OMR, however, Jeremy Fragrance lost his temper. He was "ethically very horny on the road" and then said: "I could make it very easy for myself, I could bang five girls a day, I could fuck you all over." His image began to crumble, but the appearance had no consequences.

@tagesspiegel Jeremy Fragrance war Eröffnungsgast des OMR-Festivals. Unter dem Titel „Power, Baby! – Wie Jeremy Fragrance das Attention Game gewinnt“ sprach der Parfüm-Influencer über Frauen, Drogen und sein „Mindset“ – er sei „ethisch sehr geil unterwegs“. In den sozialen Medien werden sowohl Fragrance als auch der Veranstalter daraufhin scharf kritisiert: Musik: Pixabay/ Prazkhanal #jeremyfragrance #omrfestival #power #tagesspiegel ♬ Originalton - Tagesspiegel

Since 2022, 2023, Jeremy Fragrance has also been speaking publicly about another topic: his strong faith. In his Instagram biography, he describes himself as "The Number 1 Fragrance Icon That Follows The Teachings Of Jesus". In German: "The Number 1 Fragrance Icon That Follows The Teachings Of Jesus".

Photo published with Alex Malenki

Due to his very public faith, it therefore came as little surprise to his community that Jeremy Fragrance described a priest's words of praise about Jesus Christ on Instagram as "the best speech I've ever heard on a stage".

He heard it at a gala in December 2023 organized by the right-wing "New York Young Republican Club", at which Donald Trump was the keynote speaker. At the gala, he had his photo taken with Alexander Kleine, known as Alex Malenki, an activist of the "Identitarian Movement", which is classified as far-right by the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution.

The influencer also posed in New York with David Bendels, distributor of the "Deutschland-Kurier", a right-wing populist newspaper that is close to the nationalist wing of the AfD, and with Gerold Grosz, an Austrian right-wing politician who also works as a speaker for the AfD.

Fragrance later told Business Insider that he did not know what Grosz stood for, but generally liked to take photos with "likeable people". However, the attitude of the ignorant everyman friend, which is often used to appease people in such cases, fell short.

The picture had consequences for Jeremy Fragrance. In October 2023, the pay TV channel Sky published a five-part "Sky Original Reality Documentary" featuring the perfume video blogger. This was taken down again after the photo with Malenki became public. The Heel publishing house, where Frafrance published his book, also parted ways with him as a result and advertising partner Aldi Nord distanced itself from the influencer.

The search for a wife

And then there was this other rather unusual campaign: the public search for a wife. In July 2024, he launched an appeal - he was looking for a girlfriend and asked interested women to write him an email, as a kind of job application.

"I already know some great women, but it feels right for me to go down this path before I commit." He set two conditions: the woman had to be Christian and under 32 years old.

Shortly afterwards, he proudly showed a photo of his inbox on social media - he had received over 2,500 messages by then. "More than 2000 emails for my girlfriend search," he wrote. He clearly formulated his goal: he wanted to find a partner for life - one that he also wanted to marry. "As soon as I have a girlfriend, I will close this e-mail address," he announced.

I Want A Girlfriend, girlfriend@jeremyfragrance.com I Already Know Some Of The Best Women on Earth but I Feel Good, before Comittment to Use this Strategy too for a Possible Girlfriend and More of Course. Must Be Christian, Must be Under 32 Years: girlfriend@jeremyfragrance.com pic.twitter.com/pfdGaTkYqX — Jeremy Fragrance (@JeremyFragrance) July 4, 2024

Whether his e-mail campaign was actually successful is uncertain. However, he was apparently still successful in love. The influencer has since got married. He shared numerous photos with his partner on Instagram: a very young woman with long brown hair. However, these posts have also recently disappeared. It is not known whether there is a marital crisis behind this.

Fans are worried

In addition to his usual perfume videos, his posts on social media are now mainly dedicated to his faith and Christianity. He regularly shares photos of his Bible, of the church or sayings with religious messages. "I love representing Christianity," he writes, for example. Or "So beautiful to be led by Jesus Christ."

Jeremy Fragrance's appearance has also changed significantly. Instead of his short blonde hairstyle, he now wears a ponytail and looks pale and significantly slimmer. His fans also notice this.

In a recently published video, the influencer can be seen topless on a bicycle. He rides through the snow. "What happened to you?" comments one user. "He needs help," commented another person. Or: "Bro, I'm worried about your health," says another.

Even under older videos, comments from fans wishing for the "old" Jeremy Fragrance back are piling up. "We miss that better Jeremy," commented one user. "He looked so good," commented another user. "Remember, you have a family that loves you!!! And we love you too!", reads another comment. Whether the wish for the former Jeremy Fragrance will come true remains to be seen.