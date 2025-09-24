Jessica Chastain has criticized the postponement of her series for presumably political reasons. (archive picture) Bild: Sebastian Christoph Gollnow/dpa

Jessica Chastain's new series "The Savant" was due to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday. However, the release has been postponed, presumably because of the murder of Charlie Kirk. The actress criticizes.

Actress Jessica Chastain has criticized the decision by streaming provider Apple TV+ to postpone the release of her political thriller series "The Savant" following the assassination of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The mini-series is "so relevant", she herself has never "shied away from difficult topics", Chastain announced on Instagram on Wednesday. The series features sniper fire and the bombing of a government building, among other things. Chastain not only stars in the series, she is also its producer.

Apple TV+ remains silent on motivation

Apple TV+ did not initially provide any further details as to why the release, which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. However, the decision was made after "careful consideration". It is unclear when the series will now be released.

Chastain said on Instagram that her series is about the "heroines and heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens". Honoring their courage seems "more urgent than ever".

Chastain let it be known that she wished "safety and strength for everyone". She referred to several cases of political violence in the USA in recent years, including a plot to kidnap Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer, the attempted assassination of Trump during the election campaign and the murder of Charlie Kirk.