Were a couple for 15 years: Jessica Simpson has separated from her husband Eric Johnson. IMAGO/FAMOUS

End of marriage after ten years: Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have separated, as the singer has now confirmed after months of rumors. Their children now come first.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jessica Simpson announces her separation from husband Eric Johnson.

The singer told "People" that the two had been "living apart for some time".

The end of the marriage comes as no surprise to many fans - they had read it from Simpson's cryptic Instagram posts. Show more

According to the US media, rumors have been circulating for some time that Jessica Simpson (44) and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson (45), have split up. The singer has now confirmed to People magazine that yes, the two have been "living apart for some time to deal with a painful situation in their marriage".

Simpson confirmed to "People" that the marriage was over after ten years. Her focus is now on their three children - Maxwell "Maxi" Drew (12), Ace Knute (11) and Birdie Mae (5): "They come first and we're focusing on what's best for them."

The actress and her still-husband are grateful for all the love and support they've received and ask for privacy.

"So you're single again"

According to People, Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring back in November. At the same time, Simpson announced her musical comeback in a cryptic Instagram post.

Under a series of pictures, the musician wrote: "This comeback is personal. It's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I didn't deserve."

Simpson left open what exactly she wanted to say with this. But it was already clear to her fans at this point what these lines meant. "So you're getting divorced," someone commented. And another follower commented: "So you're single again!"

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson had been a couple since 2010

Simpson and Johnson met through mutual friends in 2010. They got engaged the same year, and the couple tied the knot in 2014.

Now, after ten years, it's all over. The statement about their separation comes just a few days after Simpson shared a sunny selfie with her Instagram followers. "Life is short. Smile while you still have teeth 😜", she wrote underneath.

