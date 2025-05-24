A video goes viral at the beginning of May 2025. In it, the company Volonaut presents a flying motorcycle. Ultralight and with a mini turbine, it is supposed to fly at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour. But is the footage really real?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you On 1 May 2025, Volonaut presented a so-called "Airbike": a single-seater aircraft that flies in the air like a motorcycle and is designed to reach speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

The lightweight carbon model does without rotors and instead uses a small, controllable turbine that is balanced by a flight computer.

The first videos show the Airbike in flight, but it is not yet clear whether the footage is real and when the device will be launched on the market. Show more

With its Airbike, the start-up Volonaut has turned a sci-fi vision into reality: A jet bike that can fly through the air at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

The ultra-light carbon single-seater allegedly only weighs around 30 to 40 kilograms and is reminiscent of a motorcycle in terms of stance and design - only one that can fly.

Spectacular vision, but unclear facts

Instead of rotors, the developers of the Airbike apparently rely on a steerable turbine controlled by a flight computer.

Spectacular videos showing the Airbike in real flight - including the pilot - are circulating on social media.

But in addition to the question of whether the technical data is realistic, another question remains unanswered: are these recordings real or cleverly generated by AI?

