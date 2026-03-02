Verona Pooth's jewelry has been stolen in a spectacular burglary. The case has not yet been solved. Now she is going to court. It's about her "life's work", she says.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After a previously unsolved burglary on Christmas Eve 2021, in which jewelry worth over one million euros was stolen from her villa, Verona Pooth is now going to court.

She and her husband are claiming around 700,000 euros in damages from an insurance brokerage firm, which they accuse of providing incorrect advice when taking out a policy.

The perpetrators were never identified, the investigation was closed and, according to Pooth, a considerable part of the claim has still not been settled. Show more

Entertainer and advertising icon Verona Pooth ("Da werden Sie geholfen") is fighting for compensation in court after the theft of her jewelry a good four years ago.

She and her husband are demanding almost 700,000 euros from an insurance brokerage firm, said a spokeswoman for the Düsseldorf Regional Court. The plaintiffs accuse the company of having given them incorrect advice when they concluded an insurance contract. Verona Pooth can appear in person at the court hearing in the civil case, but does not have to. "Bild" first reported on the trial date. The brokerage firm had declared that it had not committed any breach of duty, said the court spokeswoman.

"I'm not doing well right now. I invested all my money in jewelry for over twenty-five years. That was my life's work," Pooth told the "Bild" newspaper. Others had bought shares or real estate. She, on the other hand, specifically bought high-quality jewelry. "Diamonds, gold and branded pieces from Rüschenbeck, Cartier and Rolex. Jewelry doesn't lose value," she explained. Her jewelry was worth over a million euros. Only part of the loss had been settled, but a considerable amount was still outstanding.

The loot has disappeared, despite investigations

The spectacular break-in at TV presenter Verona Pooth's villa on Christmas Eve 2021 has not yet been solved. The investigating authorities announced in July 2022 that the perpetrators had not been identified and the investigation had been closed. There was no trace of the loot - including her wedding jewelry, according to Pooth.

Surveillance footage, which Pooth herself made public after the burglary, suggests that four perpetrators were involved in the coup in the Düsseldorf suburb of Meerbusch. Among other things, the strangers took the safe, which they loaded into Pooth's small car and made off with it.

