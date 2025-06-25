Accusations from Austria: Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht arrested - Gallery Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has been arrested at Hamburg airport. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Previously, civil proceedings had already been conducted against Ochsenknecht due to the unpaid hotel bill. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Accusations from Austria: Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht arrested - Gallery Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has been arrested at Hamburg airport. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Previously, civil proceedings had already been conducted against Ochsenknecht due to the unpaid hotel bill. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

The actor is said to have failed to pay a hotel bill in Austria. His management believes the matter is almost settled. For the public prosecutor's office, the matter is not yet settled.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has been arrested at Hamburg airport.

According to the Austrian public prosecutor's office, the case concerns an invoice from a Tyrolean hotel for around 14,000 euros that was not paid in December 2021.

Ochsenknecht spoke of a "misunderstanding" on Instagram: "We are currently clarifying this." Show more

The actor and musician Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has been arrested at Hamburg airport. This was confirmed by his management and the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck. Bild and RTL had initially reported this. According to the Austrian public prosecutor's office, the case concerns an invoice from a Tyrolean hotel for around 14,000 euros that was not paid in December 2021. The bill has since been settled, according to a spokesperson for Ochsenknecht's management. The 33-year-old was still at the airport later on Wednesday afternoon. Ochsenknecht spoke of a "misunderstanding" on Instagram. "We are currently clarifying that."

His management explained the situation as follows: If the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office confirmed that the bill had been paid, Ochsenknecht would be released.

Public prosecutor's office sees risk of flight

However, from the point of view of the public prosecutor's office, the matter is not yet settled with the subsequent payment, as a spokeswoman for the authority told the German Press Agency. There is still suspicion of fraud against Ochsenknecht.

The reason for the arrest warrant is "risk of escape and risk of committing a crime", said the spokeswoman. Ochsenknecht had given the public prosecutor's office an Italian address where he was neither registered nor could be found. The German judiciary would now have to decide on a possible extradition to Austria.

Civil proceedings against Ochsenknecht already concluded

Civil proceedings had previously been brought against Ochsenknecht for the unpaid hotel bill, as the Innsbruck Regional Court had already confirmed at the end of 2024. After Ochsenknecht neither appeared at the trial nor commented on the matter, the court ruled in favor of the hotel, it was reported.

The former child star ("Die Wilden Kerle") was recently mainly seen on television in reality formats - including the family show "Diese Ochsenknechts".