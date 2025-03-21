Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht approached his family to reconcile. picture alliance / AAPimages/Timm

After years of quarrelling, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has re-established contact with his family. In an interview with RTL, he talks about the steps towards reconciliation.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has reconciled with his family after two years of radio silence and is once again part of the reality show "Diese Ochsenknechts".

The separation from his fiancée Laura Marie Geissler played a decisive role in the rapprochement, as it was previously a central point of conflict with his mother and sister.

In addition to the family reconciliation, Jimi Blue has also re-established contact with his daughter Snow.

However, tensions still exist within the family. Show more

After a long period of estrangement, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht has found his way back to his family. The actor and musician, who lived at odds with his family for two years, has now sought to talk things over and is once again part of the reality show "Diese Ochsenknechts".

In an interview with RTL, the 33-year-old reveals how this rapprochement came about.

The situation changed after breaking up with his fiancée

Jimi Blue explained that he had taken the first step to resolve the differences with his mother Natascha and his sister Cheyenne.

"I'm back in the game too. I'm part of the family again too. Surprise!", he said at the premiere of the show's fourth season in Berlin. Reconciliation seemed impossible for a long time, but the situation changed after he broke up with his fiancée Laura Marie Geissler.

His relationship with Laura Marie Geissler, whom he met in Austria in 2022 and to whom he became engaged in 2023, was a central point of conflict. Cheyenne and Natascha Ochsenknecht in particular had difficulties with the quick engagement. Cheyenne has been critical of her brother in the past and said that she misses the "old Jimi".

"I took the first step because I wanted to"

After the separation from Geissler, Jimi Blue sought a conversation with his family. "I contacted Sky first and then my mother and sister. Then we were able to get things out of the way. So, I took the first step. But also because I wanted to," he explained. For Natascha Ochsenknecht, it was clear that her son had missed the family.

The relationship with his daughter Snow, whom he has with Yeliz Koc, was also restored. Jimi Blue admitted that the break with his daughter was a big mistake. "It was unnecessary, too hard, just wrong and total shit," he admitted in an interview with Sky. Despite the reconciliation with Jimi Blue, the family is not free of conflict. Cheyenne recently criticized her father Uwe Ochsenknecht, which shows that the family tensions have not yet been fully resolved.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.