Cheyenne Ochsenknecht: Brother Jimi lives with us - Gallery Everyone in her family is a family man, says Cheyenne Ochsenknecht. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is not allowed to leave Austria until his upcoming trial. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht's arrest and extradition to Austria are also a topic in the actor's family series. Image: dpa (Archivbild) Cheyenne Ochsenknecht lives with her husband and two children on a farm in Styria. Image: dpa (Archivbild)

In an interview, Cheyenne Ochsenknecht talks about her new family life with brother Jimi Blue, who has temporarily taken up residence with her in Austria following his release.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht, who has been released from custody, is now living with his sister Cheyenne in Austria.

The 25-year-old, who lives in Styria with her husband and two children, said this in an interview.

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is not allowed to leave Austria until his upcoming trial. Proceedings are underway against the 33-year-old for serious fraud. Show more

According to an interview, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is living with his sister Cheyenne in Austria following his release from custody. "He's fine, he's with us, everything is fine," said the 25-year-old in an RTL podcast interview.

She lives with her husband and two children on a farm in Styria. Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is not allowed to leave Austria until his upcoming trial. Proceedings are underway there against the 33-year-old for serious fraud. He was extradited to Austria because he allegedly failed to pay a hotel bill of almost 14,000 euros.

"He is fed by us all the time"

He is now receiving family support here. "I take very good care of him, we feed him all the time, we cook together, he plays with the children, so it's all good, yes," said Cheyenne Ochsenknecht. Everyone in her family are family people and a unit.

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht's arrest and extradition to Austria will also feature in the actor's family series. Filming for the second part of the fourth season of "These Ochsenknechts" began in March and will run until September.