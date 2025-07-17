Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was extradited to Austria on Wednesday. Now he is free again. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was extradited to Austria and imprisoned for an unpaid hotel bill - now he is free again on bail.

Noemi Hüsser

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was extradited to Austria on Wednesday, but has now been released on bail, according to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck.

He is accused of serious fraud because he allegedly failed to pay a hotel bill of around 14,000 euros from 2021 despite reminders and a court order.

During his imprisonment, he spoke about his mistakes via Instagram and showed himself to be reasonable. Show more

German actor Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht is free again following his extradition to Austria. According to the public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck, he was released after paying bail of 15,000 euros.

"Mr. Ochsenknecht has vowed to remain in Austria until the conclusion of the proceedings and has deposited his passport with the court," the judicial authority announced.

At the end of 2021, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht celebrated a birthday in a hotel in Tyrol for several days and allegedly failed to pay the high bill despite multiple warnings, offers to pay in installments and court hearings.

During questioning by the responsible magistrate, Ochsenknecht declared that he "took responsibility for the matter and did not oppose the accusation of the public prosecutor's office", according to the public prosecutor's office. He had also exercised his right not to comment on the suspected crime.

Ochsenknecht was provisionally arrested at the end of June after landing at Hamburg airport and taken into custody. An international arrest warrant had been issued for him.

"I should have known how serious the situation was and I would never have let it get this far. That was wrong," he wrote on Instagram.

In the past few days, he had been handed over to the Austrian authorities in a prisoner transport via several intermediate stops.

