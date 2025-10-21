After 16 days in the TV prison, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht secured victory and the 100,000 euros. The last contestants fought to the end for the coveted title. An eventful finale - with angry viewers.

After 16 intense days in the Promi Big Brother house, Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht was able to claim victory. The actor received the most votes from viewers and left the TV prison as the winner. Just a few weeks ago he was in a real prison, now he triumphed on television.

The finalists, including Austrian influencer Erik, known as "Satansbratan", former "Bachelor" Andrej Mangold, "K11" icon Michael Naseband, fashion designer Harald Glööckler and influencer Laura Blond, had made it to the last day. Jimi Blue, who moved into the house later, only had to hold out for 14 days.

The last day was overshadowed by a glitch. During the vote for fourth and fifth place between Michael Naseband and Erik, many viewers reported problems with the voting app.

This was a particular disadvantage for Erik's fans from Austria, who could only vote via the app. Presenter Marlene Lufen addressed the failures in the live show and explained that the result was nevertheless clear.

Technical difficulties had already occurred on Saturday evening when Andrej Mangold had to leave the house. Mangold was then allowed to return and came sixth in the final.

Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht: "Fuck! Thank you very much, guys!"

Harald Glööckler and Jimi Blue Ochsenknecht faced each other in the big showdown. In the end, Jimi Blue came out on top and took the victory.

There was great jubilation in Cologne when Ochsenknecht won the show and the 100,000 euro prize money. In the studio, his mother Natascha and his ex-girlfriend Yeliz Koc, the mother of his daughter Snow, celebrated his success.

Immediately after his victory, Jimi Blue said in the studio: "Fuck! Thank you so much, dear people! I actually just won. I'm incredibly grateful - you've given me back so much self-esteem."

Viewers angry about the final show

The grand finale on Monday evening dragged on and on: from 8.15 pm to 11 pm, the candidates battled their way through countless games, including commercial breaks. For many viewers, this was too much of a good thing.

They vented their frustration on social media: "Feeling like three hours of commercials. Bottomless. Outrageous," wrote one person. Others even called for the format to run "without continuous advertising" in future.

Sat.1 itself has not yet commented on the complaints, reports "T-Online.de".

