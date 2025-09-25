Jimmy Kimmel, known as a fierce critic of US President Donald Trump, hosts his first show on Tuesday (local time) after the brief cancellation of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". Image: Keystone/Randy Holmes/Disney via AP

Millions of viewers worldwide watched the return of host Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Millions of viewers worldwide watched the return of host Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show.

According to the television channel ABC, almost 6.3 million people watched the TV broadcast in the USA alone.

As is usual with late-night monologues, the online reach was even greater: by Wednesday evening, more than 15 million viewers had watched Kimmel's opening speech on YouTube.

According to ABC, a total of over 26 million people watched Kimmel's return via social media - including YouTube.

Normally, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" reaches around 1.8 million viewers per night on television.

Disney broadcaster ABC suspended Kimmel indefinitely last week after comments about the attack on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. Show more

The drama surrounding his short-term suspension has paid off for Jimmy Kimmel, at least in terms of viewership. The presenter's show, which was briefly canceled under pressure from the US government, achieved its highest ratings in ten years when it was rebroadcast. This was announced by the Disney Group, which owns ABC, on Wednesday.

According to initial figures, more than six million people watched the show on Tuesday. A further 26 million people viewed Kimmel's opening statement in the online media, Disney explained.

In comparison, the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" show was watched by an average of 1.42 million viewers during the entire 2024/2025 season. This means that the audience for Tuesday's show more than tripled - even though several media companies had declared that they would not rebroadcast Kimmel's late-night show and it was therefore unavailable to almost a quarter of US households, according to Disney.

Anger in the camp of the US president

In his previous show, Kimmel had accused US President Donald Trump's camp of taking political advantage of the murder of far-right activist Charlie Kirk. He had said of the alleged assassin and Trump's Maga movement (Make America Great Again): "The Maga gang is desperately trying to portray this boy who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything but one of their own, and they're doing everything they can to make political capital out of it."

Kimmel, who is known as a fierce critic of Trump, had caused anger in the Trump camp with his comments on the assassination of Kirk. Following a threat by the Trump-affiliated head of the FCC to revoke ABC's license, the broadcaster announced the end of Kimmel's show "indefinitely" last week. Trump celebrated this as "great news". However, following massive criticism, ABC's parent company Disney announced that the show would continue on Tuesday after all.

Kimmel lashes out at Trump

The US government's approach of "silencing a comedian that the president doesn't like is anti-American", said Kimmel in his long and emotional opening monologue on Tuesday.

The President of the United States had "made it very clear that he wants to see me and the hundreds of people who work here fired from our jobs," he attacked US President Donald Trump. Trump is happy that US citizens are losing their livelihoods "because he can't take a joke".

Before the show's return to air, Trump had told the media that Kimmel had "no talent". "He had no ratings," he said. "Well," Kimmel quipped on Tuesday night's show. "Tonight I have some."

Of Trump, the host said, "He tried his best to unseat me. Instead, he forced millions of people to watch the show." To thunderous applause in the studio, he added: "That backfired big time."