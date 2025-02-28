Joachim Llambi has been a judge on the RTL show "Let's Dance" for almost 20 years - and is known for his extremely harsh comments. A conversation about his mother and how he deals with criticism.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former professional dancer Joachim Llambi has been a judge on the RTL show "Let's Dance" since 2006.

The 60-year-old talks to presenter Claudia Lässer about criticism and nasty comments on social media.

"I think everyone should be allowed to express their opinion," says Llambi. Show more

"It annoys me when it goes senselessly below the belt." As a former professional dancer and stockbroker, Joachim Llambi is used to being judged on his performance.

The 60-year-old is once again on the jury for the current season of the RTL show "Let's Dance" - and is not sparing with his criticism, even after almost 20 years.

Honesty is important for a person's personal development, said Llambi on the talk show "Lässer".

He himself deals with criticism in a relaxed manner, for example when he is harshly attacked by TV viewers after a show. "I think everyone is allowed to express their opinion."

Llambi: "You can't say everything these days"

Those who compete on "Let's Dance" often need strong nerves: it's not just the weeks of training that are tough, the weekly shows themselves are also often tests for the celebrities.

One of the reasons for this: juror Joachim Llambi is not squeamish with his criticism, even if he is much more moderate today than he was a few years ago. "Today, you can't say everything."

Mother Llambi is the first critic

When asked about his childhood, the former professional dancer reveals that his mother was not strict, but always very fair.

He probably inherited the fact that he doesn't like to beat around the bush from his mother. "I always want to give an honest, clear verdict on 'Let's Dance'," says Joachim Llambi.

Incidentally, 85-year-old mother Llambi still gives her son clear instructions to this day. "She always writes to me during the show if she doesn't like something," reveals Llambi.

