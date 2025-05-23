Joaquin Phoenix (left) and Pedro Pascal rival each other as sheriff and mayor in Ari Aster's "Eddington". A24 Films

In "Eddington", "Hereditary" director Ari Aster takes a critical look at several social and political issues, first and foremost the Covid pandemic. Despite the chaotic storytelling, the satirical thriller has a good build-up of tension and often makes you laugh.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Eddington" is a fictional small American town in which the Covid pandemic leads to an election campaign between the sheriff and the incumbent mayor.

In addition to the terrific lead actors Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, the cast also includes Emma Stone, Austin Butler and Luke Grimes.

At its world premiere in Cannes, Ari Aster 's satirical thriller provoked mixed reactions, although certain qualities are undisputed. Show more

US director Ari Aster made a name for himself at the beginning of his career with the cleverly staged mystery horror films "Hereditary" and "Midsommar". His latest work, "Beau Is Afraid", complemented the horror elements with plenty of comedy, making the film a surreal experience. The protagonist in this fever dream was played by "Joker" performer Joaquin Phoenix, who now also takes on the lead role in "Eddington".

Phoenix plays the sheriff of the fictional small town of Eddington. It is the year 2020 and the Covid pandemic has just broken out. The sheriff sees the compulsory wearing of masks in public spaces as a restriction of human rights and questions the purpose of this measure. As an asthmatic, the mask also makes it difficult for him to breathe. The dutiful mayor Ted Garcia (Pedro Pascal) cannot understand Joe's defiant attitude and urges him to stick to the rules when they meet.

Joe is fed up with all the madness and decides without further ado to run for mayor himself. A brazen election campaign ensues between Joe and Ted, with social media suddenly exerting an unexpectedly strong influence. And the fact that the "Black Lives Matter" movement is rearing its head in the city at the same time presents Joe with additional challenges.

Lots of brilliant moments despite chaotic storytelling

The way in which Ari Aster builds up the entire election campaign is excitingly staged and brings with it numerous wonderfully funny moments. Particularly worth mentioning here are Joe's inability to deal with the power of social media and a campaign video by Ted in which he plays the pity card. Both Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal are hilarious in these situations and demonstrate all their acting talent.

Unfortunately, however, Aster simply packs too many socio-political themes into his satirical thriller. He criticizes the US election campaign methods, sheds light on the whole pandemic issue including conspiracy theories and points out the dangers and possibilities of social media. And amidst these weighty topics, he incorporates the tragic case of George Floyd and the resulting "Black Lives Matter" protests. As if all this wasn't enough, Joe's wife (Emma Stone) struggles with mental health issues, wants to be addressed in the third person and is bewitched by a guru (Austin Butler).

A brutal showdown

"Eddington" seems cluttered and chaotic with the many topics it critically examines, but its qualities are nevertheless undeniable. The humor is original and quirky and the satirical commentary is aptly on point. Especially in the final phase, Ari Aster's typical horror strengths come to the fore in building up the tension. A brutal showdown in unmanageable nocturnal surroundings creates a nerve-wracking atmosphere.

"Eddington" is Ari Aster's most chaotic film to date, but also his funniest, and is convincing in its creation of suspense with brilliant moments.

This is the director's first time in competition at Cannes. Due to the mixed response, it is unlikely to win the main prize. Nevertheless, it has triggered a lot of discussion and left a lasting impression.

