During a horse race in Sydney, the successful Australian champion horse "Think About It" collapses. Instead of getting himself to safety, the jockey gives his four-legged friend first aid.
- The Australian champion horse "Think About It" suffered a lung hemorrhage during a race at the Sydney Stakes on Saturday.
- Jockey Jason Collett, who was riding Think About It, was at the rear of the field when he was thrown heavily to the ground.
- After getting back to his feet, Collett quickly walked over to the injured horse and gently touched the animal's face.
It was a scene from a horse race that has probably never been seen before, he said: The "crazy dangerous" moment when a jockey disregards his own safety to comfort a superstar horse after it collapsed mid-race.
At least that's how the video footage is commented on by Australian horse experts. But what happened?
Collapse during the race
Racehorse "Think About It" collapses during a race in Sydney, Australia. It falls over on its side, stumbling and kicking its legs in the air, seemingly completely out of its mind.
The 33-year-old jockey Jason Collett is able to jump off in time, but instead of taking care of his horse's physical well-being, he immediately rushes to his horse's aid.