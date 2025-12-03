Oscar winner Jodie Foster spoke openly about her thoughts on the acting profession at the film festival in Marrakech. Keystone

Jodie Foster has been in front of the camera since she was three years old. At the film festival in Marrakech, she spoke about the career she would never have chosen for herself.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a report in the Guardian, Jodie Foster said at the film festival in Marrakech that she would never have chosen to be an actress.

She described acting as a "cruel profession" and emphasized her concern for today's child actors.

Foster expressed a lack of understanding as to why people still want to become actors today. Show more

"I don't have the personality of an actress. I'm not a person who wants to dance on a table and sing songs for people," said actress Jodie Forster during an appearance at the film festival in Marrakech , according to the Guardian. She would never have chosen to become an actress.

Foster has been in front of the camera since she was three years old. At first, she mainly appeared in commercials and TV shows. Her first major film role - and first Oscar nomination - was in the 1976 film "Taxi Driver", in which she played an underage prostitute. She was only twelve years old when this film was shot.

"It's actually just a cruel profession that was chosen for me as a young girl," Foster continued in Marrakech. Her experiences from her childhood had led her to feel "turned towards the young child actors of that time. She wants to look after them because she knows "how dangerous it is".

"Acting would be the last thing I would do"

According to the Guardian, she also expressed her astonishment that people still want to become actors these days: "If they knew that to be really good, you're robbed of your life in a certain way."

Her skepticism about the profession may even have led to Foster being good at acting in the first place, she said: "It makes my work a little different, because I'm not interested in acting just for the sake of acting." She added: "If I was on a desert island, acting would probably be the last thing I would do."

More from the department