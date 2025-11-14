Former "G&G" presenter Joel Grolimund had to announce the end of his show live - now he is starting a new chapter in radio. On "On the Rocks", he talks openly about TV frustration, celebrity interviews and everyday marriage.

After eight years with SRF, the man from Solothurn starts next week as "Morningshow" presenter.

There was a huge outcry in the local cultural scene when SRF announced the end of the popular social format "Gesichter & Geschichten" at the end of June in February.

Directly affected by the surprising end: "I had to announce our end in the live broadcast," recalls the 34-year-old on "On the Rocks".

The whole situation was "surreal". On the day the sobering SRF decision was announced, he still had to smile into the camera in the studio in the evening. "Everything went well, but I will never forget this show," says Grolimund.

After a total of eight years at Leutschenbach, he also stepped down as presenter of the "Hit Parade" at the end of October. However, Grolimund will remain true to his passion: from next week, Anna Maier, Melanie Winiger and he will alternate hosting the new "Morningshow" on Vintage Radio.

"Now I can finally give it back to my wife"

The new job will turn the usual daily rhythm on its head: "In the first week, the alarm clock will ring at 2.30 a.m.," says the man from Solothurn. And this despite the fact that he claims to be an "evening person" who "only really gets fit at night".

Conflicts in his private life are inevitable: "My wife will hate me." However, in recent years it has always been him who has had to go to work later. "Now I can finally give it back to her."

A yawning world star "with a scolding"

During his time at SRF, Grolimund met numerous national and international stars. One interview sticks in his mind in particular - and in a negative way: "Billie Eilish was the absolute horror example."

On behalf of several SRF editorial teams, he traveled to London especially for the interview and felt the pressure to deliver. What awaited him instead: a yawning world star who said nothing and sat there "with a scolding". "At that moment, you know you're not coming back with what was expected of you."

Find out how Joel Grolimund does in the lyrics game, how his positive attitude helps him in his job and why an interview with stars like Hugh Jackman isn't really glamorous in the "On the Rocks" show.

